Crispin Glover Accused of Holding Woman as ‘Sex Slave’ In Shocking Lawsuit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Actor Crispin Glover — best known for his work in films like Back to the Future and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape — is at the center of a shocking new scandal.

The suit was filed by a woman identified as a “model originally from the United Kingdom who lives with autism spectrum disorder and related mood disorders.”

She claims that after meeting Glover online in 2015, he convinced her to move to Los Angeles, where they entered an increasingly abusive relationship.

Crispin Glover arrives at the premiere of STARZ’s ‘American Gods’ Season 2 at Ace Hotel on March 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The plaintiff alleges that Glover “coerced her into living with him” and subjected her to “increasingly bizarre and inappropriate demands.”

She claims he tracked her movements, and when she began to indicate that she wished to move out, he physically assaulted her, “leaving a visible wound and scar on her neck.”

The woman alleges that at her lowest point, she was reduced to living as Glover’s “sex slave.”

The suit details a number of bizarre encounters between Glover and the defendant, including a 2023 in-person meeting in Dresden, Germany, during which he “showed off several items of Nazi memorabilia from his collection.”

Crispin Glover of ‘Mr. K’ poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

Through his lawyer, Glover denied “these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms,” in a statement published by Entertainment Weekly.

“The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence. Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe,” the statement continues.

“These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time.

“Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief. He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication.”

Crispin Glover speaks at Tribeca Talks After The Movie: “Freaky Deaky” during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival at the School of Visual Arts Theater on April 22, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The plaintiff claims that she was left homeless due to a “wrongful” eviction executed by Glover.

She alleges that he forcibly kicked her out of the home they shared and refused to allow her to take her cats with her.

In her complaint, the plaintiff alleges that she “continues to suffer great pain of mind and body, shock, emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, traumatic injuries.”

Glover filed a restraining order against a former partner in 2024, but the request was dismissed when he failed to show in court.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.