Eric Dane Says He Only Has ‘One Functioning Arm’ Amid ALS Battle

As we’ve previously reported, beloved actor Eric Dane is battling ALS.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star has been open about the struggles he’s dealt with in the wake of his diagnosis.

And he just gave the most candid interview of his career on Monday’s edition of Good Morning America.

Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 2022 Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Eric Dane reveals he’s lost the use of his right arm

At one point in the conversation, Dane revealed that he no longer has use of his right arm.

“I have one functioning arm. My dominant side, my left side, is functioning. My right side has completely stopped working,” he told Diane Sawyer.

Dane went on to share the frightening experience of being diagnosed with this devastating illness.

“I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand. And I didn’t really think anything of it at the time, I thought maybe I’d been texting too much and my hand was fatigued,” he recalled.

Eric Dane in his emotional interview on ‘Good Morning America.’ (ABC)

“A few weeks later, I noticed it’d gotten a little worse. I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade.’”

After nine months of uncertainty, Dane finally received his diagnosis.

“I will never forget those three letters, [ALS]. It’s on me the second I wake up. It’s not a dream,” he told GMA today.

Dane says estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart still provides support

Eric Dane attends the premiere of HBO’s Euphoria during the ATX Television Festival at the Paramount Theatre on May 6, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

After 14 years together, Dane and wife Rebecca Gayheart separated in 2018. Though they still live in separate homes, they called off their divorce just weeks after Eric received his ALS diagnosis.

Asked how he copes with his darkest moments, Dane revealed that he still reaches out to his ex-wife.

“I call Rebecca. I talk to her every day. We have managed to become better friends and better parents and she is probably my biggest champion and most stalwart supporter and I lean on her,” he told Sawyer.

Eric concluded the emotional interview by revealing that he remains optimistic about his fate.

“I don’t think this is the end of the story,” he said through tears. “I just don’t feel in my heart like this is the end of me. I’m fighting as much as I can.”

Our thoughts go out to Eric Dane and his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.