Diddy to Testify at Tupac Shakur Murder Trial?

For the past two years, headlines about Sean “Diddy” Combs have mostly centered around his sex trafficking allegations.

But now, the imprisoned mogul is being mentioned in connection with a very different kind of trial.

Last month, alleged LA gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis was charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Now, Diddy is reportedly being sought as a witness in Davis’ upcoming trial.

“Duane has made his feelings clear — if Diddy is a witness or makes a statement denying what he told cops then that helps him hugely,” a source close to the situation tells the New York Post.

“Another factor is that this case will be a jury trial, and there is a suspicion that celebrities are often seen preferentially. So if Diddy backed up this story it would help immensely.”

In the past, Davis has claimed that Diddy offered him $1 million to kill Tupac.

But now, the source says that Davis was lying in the hope of achieving “fame and fortune.”

According to the Post, Davis’ lawyer, Michael Pandullo, believes that if given the chance, Diddy will take the stand and “call Davis a liar.”

“As things stand at the moment, Combs would be a credible witness for the defense,” Pandullo said.

Davis was arrested in connection with Tupac’s death back in 2023.

Pandullo says that he remains “in good spirits” and is hopeful about the possibility of being granted bail ahead of his trial.

“Duane was in good spirits when we met on Monday. He is looking forward to when the battery by prisoner case expires and possibly getting another look at bail,” Pandullo said.

“He is positive. He would like to get out and be with his grandkids. That is something he mentions all the time. This is an older man who values family.”

It remains to be seen if Diddy will have any interest in taking the stand to help a man who spent decades accusing him of murder for hire.

Of course, if he’s subpoenaed, he may not have a choice.

Whatever the case, he’s got a lot of time to think about.

Though acquitted of the more serious charges against him, Diddy is serving four years in prison for violation of the anti-prostitution Mann Act. He will be eligible for parole in 2028.