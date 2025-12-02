Diddy Documentary is Scaring the Ish Out of Rapper, Legal Team

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As of December 2, Netflix users can sign on to this streaming platform and watch a documentary titled “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.”

It reportedly features interviews and footage that paint the rapper in an even worse light than he’s already been painted in for years, which seems impossible.

This is a guy who is currently behind federal bars after getting convicted on two counts of transporting people for prostitution.

Have you read about his alleged freak-offs? Diddy is disgusting.

New York Mayor Eric Adams presents Sean “Diddy” Combs with the keys to the city in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Back to the documentary, though.

“We need to find someone who will work with us who has worked in the dirtiest of dirty businesses,” Sean Combs says in the one-minute trailer for this quasi film. “We are losing.”

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for the evil star, said in a statement this week that Combs “has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way.”

However, she alleges that Netflix is using his words out of context.

The statement goes on to name-checks Ted Sarandos multiple times, saying Combs has “long respected” the Netflix CEO and that he “expected fairness from people he respected.”

Moreover, the rep wrote that 50 Cent (a producer on the project) is “a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs” and that it is “staggering that Netflix handed creative control” to him.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As part of this message, the spokesperson for Combs accuses Netflix of using “stolen footage that was never authorized for release” in what she calls a “shameful hit piece.”

(One, of course, could ask: Can someone already convicted on the aforementioned charges actually be hit in any way? It’s hard to imagine Diddy’s reputation suffering any worse at this point.)

In a cease-and-desist letter, attorneys for Combs have threatened to take legal action, writing on Monday:

“As you are undoubtedly aware, Mr. Combs has not hesitated to take legal action against media entities and others who violate his rights, and he will not hesitate to do so against Netflix.”

Rapper Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

It is true that Combs previously filed a $100 million defamation suit against NBCUniversal for a documentary on the musician that it aired on Peacock. It was titled “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.”

The artist has reportedly entered rehab while in prison and is hoping to have his sentence reduced.

As for where Netflix stands?

The documentary’s director, Alexandra Stapleton, has said the following about this movie:

“It came to us, We obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights.

“We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back.”