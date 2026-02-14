Rachel Lindsay Blasts Ex-Husband as “Ruthless,” All Around Awful

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rachel Lindsay is not holding anything back.

Not when it comes to ex-husband Bryan Abasolo.

On the most recent episode of the Pop Syllabus podcast, the former Bachelorette lead said she feels “free” now that she’s made her final spousal support payment to her ex-husband.

“I felt powerless that I didn’t have a prenup,” Lindsay told listeners “He took so much from me.”

She continued, emphasizing: “He was ruthless about it, there was no compromising.”

The former spouses finalized their divorce in January 2025… one year after Abasolo filed for legal separation. As part of the settlement, Rachel agreed to pay her ex a $500,000 lump sum in alimony.

“I felt powerful that I was able to do it in a year,” said Rachel, who married her Season 13 winner in 2019 after meeting on The Bachelorette. ”Like, ‘I paid you off, I’m still here, I’m still surviving.'”

Looking back, the former lawyer said she rushed into marriage because she felt “societal pressures” to settle down.

As she put it, “I wanted a prenup. I talked to him about a prenup. He did not want it.”

“It was kind of a perfect storm as to why I ended up moving forward with the marriage, even though I saw the issues,” Rachel continued on this podcast. “The narrative that I couldn’t be loved because I focused so much on career, all of that was in me.”

Back in early 2025, Lindsay told listeners of her own podcast (Higher Learning) that she was so darn happy to be divorced at last.

“I’m divorced. Thank you, God,” she said just over a year ago “Give me some freedom music. Some freedom music.”

After joking around for a bit, the reality star grew serious at the time … explaining to co-host Van Lathan how it’s “a very weird feeling” to actually be free from her marriage.

“From the moment he finally left the house, after being here for seven months post-separation, I felt divorced,” she said on air. “I’ll be honest, there’s a lot I want to say.”

And now she appears to be doing it.

“I had to let go of the fear, the shame and the embarrassment of getting a divorce,” Lindsay just said, adding that she wants to confront the misconception that she “has it all together.”

As for Abasolo?

“We didn’t spend enough time with each other,” he told divorce coach Rene Garcia in a 2024 YouTube video. “In my estimation, we saw what the other person was doing in the relationship, mainly on Instagram, although we lived in the same house.”

Bryan added of his decision to seek a divorce back then:

“My priority in that moment was to protect my mental health and just relieve the pressure.”