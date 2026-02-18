Tom Noonan Cause of Death: ‘Robocop,’ ‘Heat’ Star Was 74

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today:

Tom Noonan — the beloved character actor who made a name for himself in films like Robocop 2 and Last Action Hero, and Heat — has passed away.

He was 74 years old.

Tom Noonan poses during a photocall for US director Charlie Kaufman’s film ‘Synecdoche, New York’ at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival on May 23, 2008 in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

News of his passing comes courtesy of a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Karen Sillas, who co-starred with Noonan in What Happened Was…, which Noonan also directed.

“My dear friend and co-star, Tom Noonan passed peacefully on Valentine’s Day 2026,” Sillas wrote (via the Daily Mail), adding:

“Working with him in his original off Broadway play, ‘What Happened Was…,’ at the Paradise Factory Theatre in the early nineties, was a turning point for me and my career that still resonates throughout my life and work as an actor.

“Little did I know when we shot it as a film a year later, we would be creating one of 1990’s most iconic Indies in American cinema.

“What a privilege and crazy fun it was working with this man and calling him my friend to the end… may his Legacy continue to shine on,” she concluded.

Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, directors Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson, actor Tom Noonan and producer Rosa Tran attend a photocall for ‘Anomalisa’ during the 72nd Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 8, 2015 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In addition to his work in more mainstream blockbusters, Noonan developed a cult following, with roles in 1980s films like Monster Squad, Manhunter, and Heaven’s Gate.

He was also a frequent collaborator of filmmaker Charlie Kaufman’s, who cast him in Anomalisa and Synecdoche, New York.

Across social media, fans were quick to pay tribute to an actor with a well-deserved reputation for always turning in quality work.

“Man I’m sad about that. Incomparable. Feel a need to watch synecdoche new york or manhunt again ASAP, he defines those movies to me'” wrote X user (via the Daily Mail).

Actor Tom Noonan attends The Cinema Society and Mulberry screening of “Synecdoche, New York” at AMC Loews 19th Street East on October 15, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

“Tom Noonan was one of those “secret weapon” actors. Raised the quality of any project he was in because he was that good!,” another added.

“I saw Last Action Hero (a perfectly okay movie) as a kid and was horrified by Tom Noonan as The Ripper. This man was in so many films that are way better and will be mentioned a lot today. But his performance in this one really left an impression,” a third chimed in.



“RIP Tom Noonan, The Monster Squad was such a big part of my childhood and still is my favorite movie,” a fourth posted.

No cause of death has been revealed at this time, but we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Tom Noonan is survived by his two children and his brother, actor John Ford Noonan.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.