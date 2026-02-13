Allison Holker Engaged Over 3 Years After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Being Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow has not been an easy road.

But now, years later, Allison Holker has found love again.

Not only did she build a new relationship, but they’re now taking things to the next level.

She’s engaged!

In a video interview, widow Allison Holker discussed her best hopes for her children. (Image Credit: People/YouTube)

From 2013 until his tragic death in 2022, Holker was married to Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

They did not divorce. Boss died by suicide.

Everyone moves on — or doesn’t — at their own pace.

Holker and tech executive Adam Edmunds didn’t debut their relationship until September 2024.

Now, things have moved to the next level.

On Thursday, February 12, Holker took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“We’re ENGAGED!” she shared in the post.

“It was the most romantic night of my life!” she gushed.

Sometimes, engagement announcements come within a few hours of a proposal.

In this case, they waited nearly a week to share the happy update. The proposal came at the celebration for her February 6 birthday.

In a lengthy caption, Allison Holker announced her engagement to Adam Edmunds. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘The whole night was magic’

“I am so in love with you Adam,” she raved in her lengthy Instagram caption.

“Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids’ lives,” she expressed.

“I am a better person because of you,” Holker affirmed. “You helped me find me again and showed me how to love.”

She wrote: “Every morning I wake up I feel safe knowing you are my person at my side.”

Holker added: “You and your kids coming into our lives has been the biggest blessing.”

“You surprised me with a surprise birthday party and then surprised me and all our guests at the party with a surprise proposal party,” Holker revealed.

“The whole night was magic,” she gushed, “and you had every detail thought out to make it even more special.”

Holker gushed: “Thank you for bringing all the people we love together to celebrate our love. Thank you for bringing in Clinton Kane to sing our song I guess I’m in love. Thank you to Troy, April, and Kat who helped bring your vision to life.”

She continued: “I love you all and appreciate you so much. Thank you for seeing me for all of me and loving me for it!”

Holker concluded: “Adam, I will always support you, hold you and love you! You are my everything Adam.”