Anne Burrell: Food Network Star Left a Suicide Note

She left a note.

Last year, we reported on the tragic death of Anne Burrell.

Though authorities investigated it as a possible overdose, they concluded that she died by suicide.

Now, it’s reported that Burrell left what appears to be a suicide note behind.

Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

A note and tell-tale journal entries were in her home

The late great Food Network star apparently left a “suicidal note” in the primary bedroom of her Brooklyn home, TMZ reports.

Burrell died in June 2025 in her home.

According to NYPD findings, investigators found a suicide note and journal entries with “suicidal” messaging on a bed in the same room as the note.

Assuming that these are not forgeries or being greatly misunderstood, it sounds like Burrell was grappling with suicidal ideation for some time.

Ultimately, the disease of suicidal depression caught up with her, claiming her life.

Last summer, we reported that Stuart Claxton, Burrell’s husband, discovered her on the shower floor in their home.

He called for help.

Paramedics responding to the call were unable to revive Burrell.

They declared her dead at the scene.

According to reports at the time, first responders noted a bunch of pills near the late celebrity chef’s body.

Anne Burrell attends as City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

The medical examiner determined that she died by suicide

As we reported in July of 2025, the NYC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Burrell had died by suicide.

That was the manner of death.

Medically speaking, the cause of death was “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

You likely recognize at least some of these names.

Simply put, it sounds like the combination of medications that someone might take if they do not care what result their interactions might have — or is simply hoping for a dire result.

Contrary to what police found in her home, Burrell’s final social media posts showed no sign of depression, suicidal ideation, or anything resembling a cry for help.

This is actually pretty common.

Yes, many people do show clear signs that suicidal depression is in danger of taking their lives.

But that is not universal. Some people are able to hide their symptoms, perhaps out of shame or a desire to fight this battle alone.

And yes, many people can post happy, cheerful social media posts while misery eats away at them in real life. Some would argue that this is essentially the operating standard for running an Instagram account.

Anne Burrell attends the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 14, 2017. (Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Her friends and fans continue to mourn

Food Network fans know Burrell from multiple shows, including Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and Worst Cooks in America.

(To be clear, she was not herself one of the titular “worst cooks” … any show about bad cooks requires good cooks for contrast.)

Burrell had also been branching out. She’d been working on improv comedy — even performing at The Second City the night before her death.

Clearly, she left a lasting and positive impact upon the world.

Her fans and loved ones wish that she were still with us. Her passing is a tragedy.