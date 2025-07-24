Anne Burrell Cause of Death Was Suicide, Medical Examiner Confirms

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anne Burrell died by suicide. Hopefully, this answer can bring some closure to fans and loved ones.

On Tuesday, June 17, the beloved celebrity chef died. She was only 55.

Initially, the longtime Worst Cooks in America host’s cause of death remained a mystery.

Five weeks after her tragic passing, the medical examiner’s report confirms that the overdose was not accidental.

Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Dinner with Anne Burrell and Marc Murphy part of the Bank of America Dinner Series at Chefs Club on October 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

What was Anne Burrell’s cause of death?

People reports that the New York City medical examiner’s office specified that she died as a result of “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

If those sound commonplace, you’re right. Diphenhydramine and cetirizine are both antihistamines. Ethanol is a compound in alcohol (which one should not mix with antihistamines).

Amphetamine appears in various ADHD meds.

Anne Burrell attends the City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Even in late June, there were suspicions that Burrell had passed away of an overdose.

Reports on her death had described her as being “unconscious and unresponsive” in the shower.

Surrounding her, the same report said, were “approximately (100) assorted pills.”

Anne Burrell attends the 2022 City Harvest “Red Supper Club” Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Why did the M.E. take so long to rule that Anne Burrell died by suicide?

That sort of pill spill can happen without suicide.

For example, if Anne Burrell had been sorting her medications and suffered a fatal fall, that would have explained the mess.

Similarly, sometimes a malefactor will disguise foul play by scattering medication or various accoutrements to mislead investigators.

Chef Anne Burrell conducts a culinary presentation on KitchenAid stage at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring KitchenAidÂ® culinary demonstrations presented by MasterCard during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Pier 94 on October 19, 2014. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Additionally, not all fatal overdoses are suicides. Even if there is no foul play.

People forget taking a dose and accidentally overdose.

They might confuse one medication for another and take too much.

Or, of course, medications can have fatal interactions that look like an overdose.

Clearly, the medical examiner’s office was able to rule out other possibilities in order to confirm the tragic suicide for what it is.

Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Dinner with Anne Burrell and Marc Murphy part of the Bank of America Dinner Series at Chefs Club on October 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Fans and loved ones alike continue to mourn

Anne Burrell was more than a beloved celebrity chef who entertained viewers and helped the country’s “worst cooks” improve. Though she was very much that.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in tribute after her passing.

Burrell remains a beloved figure for television cooking fans. Our thoughts remain with her loved ones as they continue to grieve.

Anyone experiencing suicidal ideation can call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.