Shirley Raines Cause of Death Revealed: Beauty 2 the Streetz CEO, TikTok Star Was 58

Last month, the social media world was shocked by the death of one its most beloved figures.

Shirley Raines — the entrepreneur and TikTok star who was best known as Ms. Shirley — passed away on January 28.

She was just 58 years old.

2021 CNN Hero Shirley Raines attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Today, the results of an autopsy were made public, and we now know that Raines died of hypertensive heart disease.

Her daughter tells TMZ that Ms. Shirley had a history of high blood pressure, for which she was being treated at the time of her death.

News of Raines’ death came to us courtesy of a post from her Instagram page:

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” read the post.

“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada,” the tribute continued.

“Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.

The post — which appears to have been written by Raines’ loved ones — went on to honor her legacy as a humanitarian.



“This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service,” the caption continued.

“Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.

“We humbly ask that you keep Ms. Shirley’s family, loved ones, and the Beauty 2 The Streetz family in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Shirley Raines attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2023 at The Reef on September 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Beautycon)

In addition to her successful business and her presence on social media (she had more than 1 million followers on Instagram alone), Raines was known for her dedication to feeding and housing the homeless.

The post announcing her death was quickly flooded with comments from grieving fans:

“NOT MS SHIRLEY!!!!! May she forever Rest In Power for all eternity!” wrote one commenter.

“What in the world?!! We lost an amazing woman. Your legacy will live on Ms. Shirley,” another added.

Shirley Raines poses in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

“Heaven just received one of their fiercest Angels. Rest In Power Queen,” a third commented.

Few social media influencers were as beloved or as impactful as Ms. Shirley.

Our thoughts are with Raines’ loved ones as they begin to try and process this tragedy.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.