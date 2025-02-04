Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Never the Same After Ayahuasca Journey, Widow …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss go on an ayahuasca journey that changed his life forever?

According to his widow, Allison Holker, he did.

On top of numerous alleged revelations about her late husband, Holker says that there “was something missing in his eyes” after he used the South American psychoactive beverage.

If Boss’ family didn’t like her previous claims, they’re likely not going to love any of this.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Did Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss have a bad experience with ayahuasca?

In recent weeks, Allison Holker has been promoting her memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light.

In a new interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, she describes late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his alleged ayahuasca journey.

According to Holker, Boss “wasn’t the same afterwards.”

Allison Holker attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” Season 4 Part 1 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“I think it was a very big turning point for him,” Holker mused about her late husband’s purported experience with ayahuasca.

“I feel like his heart was never really in the same place when he came back,” she described. “There was something missing in his eyes.”

Holker continued: “It just kind of feels like he opened something up to himself that he never healed. And never fully escaped.”

Ayahuasca was only one small part of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ life experience

Allison Holker went on to express how she feels “really sad” about what Stephen “tWitch” Boss went through, and that’s clearly about more than the ayahuasca.

Many people have accused her of tainting his memory. Of throwing her late husband under the bus, so to speak.

But Holker affirmed that she remembers him as “a wonderful person.” He was, by all accounts, a wonderful person whose mental health suffered — in part due to childhood trauma, Holker has revealed.

Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Even as Holker emphasized that she “will always” celebrate her late husband, she added that she cannot “celebrate so much of his” choices.

“That’s a really fine line I have to walk as a mother right now,” she acknowledged. “Because [the kids] are very hurt by their father’s decision.” (Just a reminder that death by suicide is almost never as simple as someone making a “decision”)

Holker added: “And they have a lot of triggers that they have to be in therapy now to really work through.”

Allison Holker attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “A Family Affair” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on June 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The children are apparently doing well when it comes to coping

“But what I am impressed with is that they are doing the work, and they are putting in the time,” Allison Holker affirmed of her and Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ children.

“And they are finding joy in life, and they are finding laughter again,” she continued.

“But,” Holker pointed out, “there’s a lot to unpack for them that they’ll have to deal with for the rest of their lives.”