Addison Rae’s Dad Arrested for ‘Intentionally’ Exposing Himself

Nearly two decades before she joined TikTok and rose to fame, Addison Rae was born in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Her mother is Sheri Eastering. Her father is Monty Lopez.

It sounds like Lopez is in a world of trouble right now.

Could there be an innocent explanation for the sex crime for which he was arrested? Or is this part of a long pattern of behavior.

Addison Rae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Monty Lopez is facing a felony charge

This week, multiple outlets — including Page Six and TMZ — reported on Monty Lopez’s arrest.

The arrest is not new. This just happens to be the first that we’re hearing of it.

It took place on July 27, 2025 in Louisiana.

And the arrest itself stemmed from an alleged incident on August 31, 2024.

Exposing oneself in public can mean many things. What do authorities accuse Lopez of doing?

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Manolito Juan Lopez “intentionally” exposed himself.

They allege that he exposed “his genitals, pubic hair, in a public place or place open to public view, or in any prison or jail.”

The allegation continues: “With the intent of arousing sexual desire or which appealed to the prurient interest or was patently offensive.”

That sounds like a textbook definition of the charge.

The charges are a felony and a sex crime.

Addison Rae attends Tristar Pictures’ “Thanksgiving” LA Fan Screening at Vista Theatre on November 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Lopez’s bond was $2,500.

On September 2, 2025, an arraignment hearing took place.

There, Lopez entered a plea of not guilty.

He has an upcoming court appearance at a March 19 hearing.

That is a full year and a half after-the-fact of the alleged incident, and it certainly won’t be the end of it.

Obviously, there are numerous details that we do not know.

Indecent exposure is complex, because exposing one’s genitals can range from a budding sexual predator building up confidence to escalate their crimes all the way to a total accident.

Someone going to urinate while camping and rounding the wrong tree could accidentally expose themselves to someone. So, too, could someone who gets drunk and passes out in a public area (especially after similarly using the bathroom).

Victims of indecent exposure can range from concerned citizens who report someone who simply seems unwell to people who fear for their safety to children who have no context for what an adult has just done to them.

All that we know about Lopez’s charges is that police claim that his alleged exposure was intentional. Whether that’s true and what his intentions may have been, are another story.

Addison Rae attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Why are we just learning about this now?

Truth be told, Lopez was not really on most people’s radar.

However, following his and Eastering’s second divorce (yes, they reconnected for some reason in 2017), they are locked in a custody battle over Addison’s younger brother, born in 2013.

In her filing, TMZ reports, Eastering describes numerous instances of abuse, including him allegedly hitting her, multiple incidents of him cutting off her ability to breathe, and at least once allegation of him hitting Addison when she was a child.

Deeply evil stuff, if true.

One legal battle tends to expose others. Eastering describes Lopez as having alleged problems with alcohol. If true, we don’t yet know if that played a role in the arrest.