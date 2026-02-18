Shia LaBeouf Continued Partying After Release From Jail; Sources Reveal Secret Split From …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Shia LaBeouf was arrested on Monday after getting into a fight outside a New Orleans bar.

The news was especially distressing, as Shia — who seemed to be heavily intoxicated — has a long history of substance abuse, but had reportedly turned a corner in recent years.

Now, we have new information about recent upheaval in Shia’s life, as well as what he did after he was released from jail.

Shia LaBeouf attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Disturbing video of the fight has gone viral, and it looks like Shia never stood much of a chance.

After repeatedly demanding that another bar patron “say Christ is lord,” LaBeouf got more and more aggressive before eventually being put in his place.

“We gon’ beat the f–k out you, boy. Chill!” one man shouted after subduing Shia.

“Cut that s–t out. You need to cut that s–t out!” another person screamed in Shia’s face as he was down on the ground.

Once police arrived on the scene, Shia was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and then he was carted off to jail.

You would think that he would take it easy after a night like that.

Maybe he would even think about checking back into rehab to be treated for his obvious substance abuse issues.

Alas, according to a new report from TMZ, Shia went in a very different direction:

He hit the town once again, starting with a late lunch at famed burger joint the Jimani.

Shia LaBeouf attends the “Megalopolis” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

After that, it was back to Bourbon Street, where he was spotted celebrating Mardi Gras with a bunch of random revelers.

Around 2:30 in the morning, Shia tweeted, “Free me,” which could have been a joke about his brief incarceration or a desperate cry for help.

Whatever the case, it seems that 2026 is not off to a great start for the once wildly popular star.

In December, he vacated the house that he had been sharing with wife Mia Goth and their child.

Shia moved to New Orleans shortly thereafter, hoping to make a fresh start.

Shia LaBeouf poses during the “Slauson Rec” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

We think it’s safe to say things haven’t worked out quite how he had hoped.

Shia and Mia’s rollercoaster relationship began in 2012. They tied the knot in 2016 before separating in 2018.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” a source close to the situation told Page Six at the time.

They got back together in 2018 and welcomed a child together in 2020. Shia has credited Mia with saving his life.

“She saved my f–king life… She was present for me at a time when I didn’t deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her… She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes,” he told fellow actor Jon Bernthal during a recent podcast interview.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.