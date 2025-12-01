Sydney Sweeney’s Sexy ‘Shrek’ Costume Leaves the Internet In a State of …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We all know that Sydney Sweeney has no trouble attracting attention on social media.

And over the long Thanksgiving weekend, Sydney did what she does best, using her considerable natural talents (we won’t delve into the question of her “good genes”) to deliver an Instagram post for the ages.

In a post captioned merely “friendsgiving week,” Sydney offered up a carousel of photos and video clips that show her truly living her best life:

US actress Sydney Sweeney attends the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

We see her enjoying Disneyland and an island getaway, participating in a spelling bee for some reason — all in the company of her squad of adoring besties.

But the pics that really broke the internet were the ones showing Sydney at some sort of Shrek-themed costume party.

Sydney went as Dragon, the fire-breathing beast who wins Donkey’s heart in the beloved films.

That might not sound like a very hot ensemble (dragon pun fully intended), but Sydney definitely brought the heat.

Check out slides four and beyond in the carousel above to see what we mean.

It’s not hard to see why Donkey might have been tempted to violate his rule against inter-species dating for a mythical beast like that.

This, of course, is not the first time in recent weeks that Sydney has gone viral simply by going out in public looking like herself.

Sweeney’s see-through gown was the talk of the internet in November, and now, she’s already lighting December on fire with her scorching costume.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Yes, the dragon puns are gonna keep coming!

Of course, for all of the good this year has brought in terms of Ms. Sweeney’s career and public image, there were plenty of challenges, as well.

Sydney has dealt with numerous controversies, including plastic surgery speculation and the drama surrounding her American Eagle ad campaign.

Possibly as a result of these mini-scandals, Sydney starred in several box office bombs, and the situation has resulted in serious questions about her bankability as a movie star.

But filming for Euphoria Season 3 is currently underway, and Sydney still enjoys a whopping following of more than 25 million on Instagram.

In other words, we’re sure she’ll continue to fly high in 2026! (Don’t say we didn’t warn you about the dragon puns!)