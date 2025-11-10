Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Christy’ Becomes One of Biggest Box Office Bombs In …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

She might be one of the most talked-about stars on the planet.

But so far, Sydney Sweeney’s popularity on social media has yet to translate to box office bucks.

Just weeks after her film Americana failed to find an audience, Christy — Sydney’s much-hyped biopic about the boxer Christy Martin — has become one of the biggest flops in the history of the film industry.

Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power of Women at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

‘Christy’ gets knocked out at the box office

Despite decent reviews and a non-stop marketing assault that included Sydney sitting with Christy at the World Series, the film earned just $1.3 million in its opening weekend.

It opened on more than 2,000 screens, and according to Box Office Mojo, that makes for one of the top ten worst openings of all time.

The film holds a 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which indicates mostly positive reviews.

And sports dramas typically perform well. So what’s the deal here? And does the failure of Christy have anything to do with Sydney’s public image?

Sydney Sweeney poses for a portrait at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2025 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

Sydney Sweeney’s year of controversy

As you’re probably aware, Sydney has been at the center of numerous controversies this year.

Most recently, Sydney’s American Eagle ad campaign was criticized for alleged racial insensitivity.

That controversy reared its head again last week, when Sweeney declined to clear the air during an interview with GQ.

Every actor stars in the occasional flop, but the failure of Christy is probably particularly painful for Sydney, as the film was a passion project that she promoted tirelessly.

“I walked onto set every day surrounded by a crew that poured their hearts and souls into this story,” she wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, adding:

Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power of Women at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

“I fought alongside a group of women who became my family. We trained harder than we ever thought we could then would end up singing our hearts out on the ring floor.

“Christy Martin inspired all of us to step into our power. Her story made us fight harder for ourselves and for every woman who has ever been silenced.

“This film was painful, joyful, resilient, beautiful, it was everything. Thank you David for believing in me. i will never forget the way it changed me.”

Sydney surely remains proud of the work she put in — but the fact is, this film is likely to be quickly forgotten.