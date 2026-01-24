Snooki Shares Cervical Cancer News In Heartbreaking Video

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is know for her bubbly personality and her fondness for good times.

But in a new video she shared on TikTok, the Jersey Shore star revealed that she’s currently in the midst of a very dark time.

Through tears, Snooki shared that she’s endured some very “uncomfortable” medical procedures in recent months after receiving “abnormal” results on a pap smear.

Snooki attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Snooki shares frightening news with fans

Snooki says she underwent several tests, including a colposcopy and a biopsy. The tests revealed the presence of precancerous cells, and she’ll need to undergo further testing.

“Results come back. Doctor calls me and he’s like, ‘Not looking great.’ He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix,” Snooki said in the video below.

“I’m terrified. It’s scary, but we have to get it done because cervical cancer is nothing to joke about,” she continued, adding:

“Obviously I’m done having kids but, as a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary.

“Getting the hysterectomy and then not being able to have kids, I think that’s what’s killing me.”

“But whatever to keep me healthy and safe to be here for my kids that I have now,” she added.

Snooki’s message to fans: don’t make my mistake

Snooki then admitted to making a common mistake — namely, avoiding doctors’ appointments because she feared receiving bad news.

“The reason why my doctor’s on my ass all the time is because I waited,” she said.

“I waited on my damn appointments because I knew I might not get great results but also because I didn’t want to feel the pain. I didn’t want to deal with the stress of having to deal with all of this,” Snooki continued, adding:

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Just making this video to spread awareness to make sure you get your pap smears.

“And if your doctor calls you to do it again, do it. Make sure you’re fine and prevent all the bad things that could happen, like cervical cancer.”

Snooki ended the video on a hopeful, stating that she expects to make a full recovery.

“Being a woman is not easy and this is definitely a scary thing. I know I’m going to be fine. It’s just scary,” she said.

“Ladies we are in this together,” Snooki captioned the post.

Snooki has been married to Jionni LaValle since 2014. They have three children together: Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6.

We wish her all the best as she faces the challenges ahead.