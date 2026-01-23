Jana Duggar Welcomes First Child; Reveals Very Royal Name!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s a boy for Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann!

Yes, the happy couple took to Instagram this week to reveal that Jana has welcomed her first child.

In the past, all Duggar births were announced as soon as possible, but Jana has always moved at her own pace, so it’s no surprise that she waited a few weeks to share the news:

An excited Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann have welcomed a son! (Image Credit: YouTube)

“We took some time to settle into our new rhythm before sharing this sweet news,” the former reality star wrote on Instagram.

“Archie Gerald Wissmann arrived on December 30, 2025, and our hearts have been completely changed. We’re soaking in these early days, full of love, wonder and so much gratitude.”

Yes, Jana’s baby boy has been christened Archie.

She didn’t divulge the inspiration for that name, but in the comments, many fans noted that the bundle of joy shares a name with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son.

We never got the impression that Jana was a fan of royal gossip, so if we had to guess, we would say she’s not paying homage to the Sussexes. But who knows?

Anyway, if you’re keeping score at home (no easy feat!). this brings Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s total number of grandchildren to 40!

Several members of Jana’s famous family were quick to gush about the family’s newest addition.

“Ahhh we love Archie so much already and can’t wait to meet him!!” Jinger Duggar commented on the post.

“He’s perfect!!!!” Jessa Duggar enthused.

“Ah! He’s so cute! Can’t wait to meet him! Congratulations y’all!” Jill Duggar chimed in.

Yes, the Duggars are a far-flung clan these days, with siblings residing in multiple states.

Jana Duggar tried on a shoulder-baring dress ahead of her wedding. (YouTube)

Jana and Stephen moved to Nebraska shortly after tying the knot, and while we’re sure Jana occasionally misses her massive family, she seems to have no regrets.

“It’s great,” she recently told People of her new living situation.

“We’ve been working, he has a little house we bought that we’ve been fixing up and getting pulled together, and so that’s been fun.”

There was a time when it looked as though Jana might choose to remain single for life.

She was derisively dubbed “the Cinderella Duggar,” as she seemed to be constantly burdened by household chores, all while her younger siblings “courted,” married, and started families of their own.

There were even rumors that Jana was forbidden to marry and had vowed to remain at home to help with the raising of her brothers and sisters.

Thankfully, that turned out not to be the case. Fans were overjoyed when Jana announced her engagement to Stephen, and we’re sure they’re even more thrilled today.

Our sincere congratulations go out to the happy couple!