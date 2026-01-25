Donald Trump to Skip Super Bowl, Says He Hates Bad Bunny and Green Day

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump will be sitting this year’s Super Bowl out.

The polarizing Commander-in-Chief — who has attended sporting events in the past such as professional football games and UFC fights — said in the Oval Office on Friday that he will NOT be attending this year’s matchup between conference winners in the NFL.

There appears to be two reasons for this decision.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve gotten great hands for the Super Bowl, they like me,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post on January 23. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Super Bowl LX will be held February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area.

At the moment, President Trump has a few things more pressing to worry about than the time he’d be in the air for this game… most notably ICE agents committing a clear murder in Minnesota over the weekend.

They’re patriots, however, according to Trump.

Which is more than he can say about the two main musical acts set for the Super Bowl stage.

While Trump blamed his potential absence on the long flight, it’s no secret he is not psyched about this year’s halftime performers, Bad Bunny and Green Day, both of whom supported Kamala Harris in 2024.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump told the aforementioned outlet.

Plenty of Republicans are angry about the selection of Bad Bunny, who is a Puerto Rico native and who has been an outspoken critic of this administration’s view toward immigrants.

The 31-year-old — who, for the record, is an American citizen — said on the SNL stage in October that he was “excited” to be named the headlining act for the big game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

He then made a sharp joke at these critics’ expense.

The artist broke out his native tongue for a 30-second message that went as follows… in Spanish:

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

The music producer then teased the non-Spanish speakers, telling them they needed to study the language to enjoy the upcoming performance.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said. You have four months to learn,” he quipped.

After the artists were announced in October, Trump told NewsMax he’s “never heard of” Bad Bunny, who has nearly 84 million monthly listeners on Spotify, calling the choice “ridiculous.”

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, has also called out Trump’s administration as a “fascist government,” telling his audience at a concert:

“It’s up to us to fight back.”