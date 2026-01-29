Ray J Says He Only Has a Few Months Left to Live

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ray J has once again opened up about his severe health problems.

After telling followers that he was recently hospitalized for pneumonia, the ex-boyfriend and sex tape partner of Kim Kardashian elaborated on Wednesday via social media… actually saying that he doesn’t believe he’ll still be alive a year or so from now.

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” Ray J said during a January 27 Instagram livestream before gesturing to his heart. “This is black. This is, like, done.”

Ray J speaks on the BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives during the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

From there, the rapper went on to reflect on how his condition got so bad that he “almost died” during his hospitalization.

“I f–ked up,” Ray J recounted. “I think I thought I had more weight. I thought I was big so I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I ccould handle all the drugs — but I couldn’t. It curved my time here.”

The 45-year-old even went on to that, prior to his health scare, he was drinking “like four or five bottles a day” and taking “10 Addys.”

“I’m like, ‘Ain’t nothing happening to me,'” he continued. “I’m undestructible.”

Earlier this week, Ray J admitted that his heart is “only beating 25 percent,” although he expressed optimism that he would ultimately recover.

“As long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he said in a January 25 Instagram video. “My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I’ve been in the hospital.”

Most notably, the artist made an effort to single out Brandy, his older and famous sibling; along with Love Cabin castmate Shila Hasanoff, who the star said was “sitting in the f–king hospital, just watching me be sick.”

“There’s a few people that’s helped me kind of survive this,” he emphasized. “I love you, Sheila.”

Sadly for Ray J, who has quite the history with Kardashian and her family members, this is not the first time he’s been very sick.

Back in 2021, the singer/rapper also sought treatment for the lung infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought it was over,” Ray J told celebrity gossip outlet TMZ at the time, stating how shared a hospital wing with COVID-19 patients despite testing negative for the respiratory virus.

“I started praying and knew God is good, so I just kept praying.”

Amid his latest medical emergency, the For the Love of Ray J lead was also dealing with his divorce from Princess Love, with whom he shares daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, 5.

“After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” Princess told People Magazine 2024.

“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being.

“While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”