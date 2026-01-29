Patricia Azarcoya’s Reason For Divorcing Rob Schneider Revealed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We learned this week that actor, comic, and pro-MAGA firebrand Rob Schneider is headed for divorce after 15 years of marriage.

Now we have new details about the split. And it sounds like the decision to end things was not made by Rob.

According to a report from People magazine, Patricia filed for divorce in Arizona in December.

Patricia Maya Schneider and actor Rob Schneider attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The Ridiculous 6” at AMC Universal City Walk on November 30, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Her reason for doing so?

Well, it’s a little vague, but in her filing, Patricia stated that the marriage is “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation.”

She and Rob have two daughters together, ages 9 and 13.

We don’t know exactly why the marriage reached the “irretrievably broken,” but it seems to have happened rather quickly.

Rob Schneider and Patricia Azarcoya Schneider attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“I look forward to spending the rest of my life laughing and loving you and raising our niñas!” he wrote on Instagram on the occasion of their anniversary in 2023.

It’s worth noting that Rob has a long history of alienating the women in his life.

This will be his third divorce, and his tempestuous relationship with his daughter, singer Elle King, has made headlines.

In one interview, King revealed that she had cut off contact with Schneider due to his “toxic” behavior.

Actor Rob Schneider (L) and Patricia Maya Schneider attend American Friends Of The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Benefit Honoring Hans Zimmer at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 16, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra)

The Saturday Night Live alum, who has also starred in films like Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and The Waterboy, rebranded as a social media political pundit in recent years.

And the shift from wacky comic to furious MAGA cheerleader seems to have cost him quite a few fans.

Patricia was obviously okay with some of Rob’s content, as she stuck with him through numerous controversies.

But when they first got together, MAGA was not yet a thing, and no one knew anything about Rob’s political views.

Again, we don’t know if Patricia felt alienated by Rob’s turn toward the far-right, but his views have come to overshadow every other aspect of his career in recent years, so it’s a safe bet that many are jumping to that conclusion.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.