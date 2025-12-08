Sydney Sweeney, ‘Wicked: For Good’ Both Snubbed By Golden Globes

The Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning, and some of Hollywood’s biggest names and most powerful players are celebrating.
But there can be no thrill of victory without the agony of the snub, and several major stars are tending to bruised egos this morning after their names were not read during today’s announcements.
One of the day’s most surprising twists was the fact that Sydney Sweeney wasn’t nominated for her work in Christy.
Sydney underwent a physical transformation for the role, and the method approach is usually catnip for the journalists who vote on the Globes.
There’s also the fact that Sydney is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and the board tends to lean toward A-listers.
But at the end of the day, Christy tanked at the box office and received lukewarm reviews. That’s not a combination that tends to lead to massive success come award season.
Speaking of an inauspicious start to Hollywood’s self-congratulatory months, Wicked: For Good did not receive a nomination for best picture, which means it’s now a long shot for the top categories at the Oscars.
The same goes for Jay Kelly, a sentimental crowd-pleaser starring George Clooney as an aging movie star reflecting on his life and career.
Like Wicked, the film checks a lot of boxes, but was shut out of the best picture race.
Also to the surprise of many industry insiders, Superman was left out of the cinematic and box office achievement category despite solid reviews and grossing over $600 million at the box office.
Is This Thing On? — a new comedy directed by Bradley Cooper — didn’t receive a single nomination.
Although you might be hearing that title for the first time, and that might be a clue as to why more voters weren’t drawn to that particular project.
Fortunately, Sydney’s Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi fared much better, scoring nominations in two separate categories!
Here’s a list of the major nominees so you can check out as many as possible ahead of the Golden Globes broadcast on January 11. Happy viewing!
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Britt Lower – Severance
Helen Mirren – Mobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell – Chad Powers
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me