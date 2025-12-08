Sydney Sweeney, ‘Wicked: For Good’ Both Snubbed By Golden Globes

Reading Time: 5 minutes

The Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning, and some of Hollywood’s biggest names and most powerful players are celebrating.

But there can be no thrill of victory without the agony of the snub, and several major stars are tending to bruised egos this morning after their names were not read during today’s announcements.

One of the day’s most surprising twists was the fact that Sydney Sweeney wasn’t nominated for her work in Christy.

US actress Sydney Sweeney arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sydney underwent a physical transformation for the role, and the method approach is usually catnip for the journalists who vote on the Globes.

There’s also the fact that Sydney is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and the board tends to lean toward A-listers.

But at the end of the day, Christy tanked at the box office and received lukewarm reviews. That’s not a combination that tends to lead to massive success come award season.

Speaking of an inauspicious start to Hollywood’s self-congratulatory months, Wicked: For Good did not receive a nomination for best picture, which means it’s now a long shot for the top categories at the Oscars.

The same goes for Jay Kelly, a sentimental crowd-pleaser starring George Clooney as an aging movie star reflecting on his life and career.

George Clooney attends the UK premiere of “The Boys In The Boat” at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on December 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

Like Wicked, the film checks a lot of boxes, but was shut out of the best picture race.

Also to the surprise of many industry insiders, Superman was left out of the cinematic and box office achievement category despite solid reviews and grossing over $600 million at the box office.

Is This Thing On? — a new comedy directed by Bradley Cooper — didn’t receive a single nomination.

Although you might be hearing that title for the first time, and that might be a clue as to why more voters weren’t drawn to that particular project.

Fortunately, Sydney’s Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi fared much better, scoring nominations in two separate categories!

Here’s a list of the major nominees so you can check out as many as possible ahead of the Golden Globes broadcast on January 11. Happy viewing!

Jacob Elordi attends the Australian premiere of “The Narrow Road To The Deep North” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on April 07, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Noah Wyle on HBO’s ‘The Pitt.’ (HBO Max)

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – Mobland

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell – Chad Powers

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me