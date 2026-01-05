Timothee Chalamet Stuns Fans, Declares Love For Kylie Jenner at Critics’ Choice …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In Marty Supreme, Timothee Chalamet plays a man who is constantly fleeing from his obligations to his pregnant paramour.

But in real life, Timmy seems very happy with his home life and eager to make it a permanent situation.

Yes, in recent interviews, Chalamet has been hinting at marriage and kids with Kylie Jenner, and during last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards, the usually private star surprised viewers by publicly declaring his love for his longtime partner.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Accepting the best actor prize for his role as aspiring ping pong world champion Marty Mauser, Timothee graciously praised his fellow nominees, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton, and Wagner Moura.

From there, he turned his attention to Kylie.

“Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation,” Chalamet said (via Page Six).

“I love you,” he continued. “I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The camera then cut to Kylie, who mouthed “I love you” back to him.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Marty Supreme” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

These two have worked many red carpets together over the years, but they typically keep their relationship as private as two A-listers possibly can.

Last night’s verbal PDA has prompted many fans to speculate that Kylie and Timmy might be on the verge of a new stage in their relationship.

That may or may not be the case, but it seems certain that Kylie will be by Timmy’s side as he enters yet another big award season.

Last year, the 30-year-old received widespread acclaim and quite a few nominations for his work as a young Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Marty Supreme” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Alas, he concluded award season with no major hardware to add to his collection.

This year, Timmy is off to a supreme start, scoring his first Critics’ Choice Award after four nominations.

Academy Award nominations won’t be announced until January 22, but Timmy’s name is all but guaranteed to be on the list.

And Kylie fans are already imagining scenarios in which Timothee might propose if he finally scores his long-coveted Best Actor Oscar.

That seems unlikely — but Kylie and Timmy are clearly starting 2026 on the right foot, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they wind up taking some major steps forward this year.