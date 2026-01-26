Jim Curtis Finally Talks About Famous Girlfriend… Jennifer Aniston!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jim Curtis has broken his silence.

The hypnotherapist and health/wellness expert appeared on The Today Show on Monday, January 26 to discuss his practices and new book, The Book of Possibility… when host Craig Melvin managed to sneak in a few questions about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston.

“We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” Curtis said simply in response.

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ELLE)

The long-time actress and her handsome beau haven’t out much in public when it comes to their romance.

In November, however, Aniston paid tribute to Curtis on the occasion of his birthday.

“Happy birthday my love,” Aniston wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair back then.

As you can see in this image, Curtis looked rather happy at the time, grinning as the Friends alum wrapped her arms around him from behind.

“Cherished ❤️,” Aniston added in the caption.

Jennifer Aniston attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Chatting with Melvin, Curtis also said that their exchanges didn’t immediately lead to a relationship.

It took a long time, we chatted for a long time and we became close,” he explained on air.

As for how long they’ve been together, Curtis kept it vague, just revealing: “A long time, months now, almost close to a year.”

After Melvin noted that Curtis was “blushing” and he’d therefore wrap up this line of questioning, the guest seemed to relieved and grateful.

“Yeah I sure am,” Curtis responded.

Jennifer Aniston attends “The Morning Show” Season 4 New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Curtis and Aniston ignired romance rumors in July 2025 when they were spotted out in Mallorca, Spain together, alongside celebrities including Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka and Amy Schumer.

“She had a great end to the year and feels really good about where things are with Jim,” a People Magazine source previously said of Aniston.

“She’s excited about this new year and what’s ahead, especially with Jim by her side now. Jen’s always been fine on her own and comfortable being single, but her relationship with Jim is just different.

“She’s very happy and comfortable. He’s just so sweet and supportive of her. He makes her everyday life better.”