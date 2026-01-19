Karley Scott Collins & Keith Urban: Are They Dating?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What is the truth?

Earlier this month, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their whirlwind breakup, finalizing their divorce.

With that over, interest in their next romances has only spiked.

Is Karley Scott Collins the Country singer’s new gal?

Karley Scott Collins attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Is she Keith Urban’s new love? (No)

On Sunday, January 18, Collins took to her Instagram Story to share a headline.

“Keith Urban moved in with Karley Scott Collins?” the text read. “Fresh speculation amid divorce.”

She did not specify the source, but context clues point to a certain British tabloid.

Collins didn’t keep anyone in suspense.

“Yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue,” she wrote, alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

With a text addition, Karley Scott Collins quashed romance rumors. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The rumor seems to have originated in a report by The Daily Mail.

According to the report, Urban had moved on with someone already — a much younger woman.

(Rumor has linked him to multiple young women — Collins is in her mid-20s — but all without proof)

The report claimed that his and Kidman’s daughters are Team Mom because of his alleged ultra-young rebound.

Well, if that’s true, it isn’t Collins.

Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Who is Karley Scott Collins?

Collins is an actress and a singer-songwriter. She is from Florida, and was born in 1999.

You may have seen her portraying Gretel on Once Upon A Time or a young Paris Hilton in Hottie and the Nottie.

As a tween, she had to learn guitar for an audition. She ended up falling in love with playing.

Collins has been putting out music as an adult for several years.

In May 2025, she began touring as an opening act on Keith Urban’s 2025 High and Alive World Tour along with several others.

Collins also has a single, “Write One,” that features Urban.

Last year, she gave the singer a birthday shout-out on Instagram.

“Happy birthday @keithurban!!!” she wrote at the time.

“I am so grateful for the time we spent on the road with you,” Collins gushed, “and everything the boys and I had the opportunity to learn from you and your team.”

That’s very sweet! But, notably, not really sexual or romantic.

Karley Scott Collins attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Where are these rumors coming from?

To be blunt, Collins is very pretty.

Urban is very famous and newly single. The circumstances of his very famous divorce are still eliciting questions.

People like to feel like they’ve solved a mystery.

In this case, if the divorce was because an aging musician wanted to chase women barely older than his own kids, that’s a familiar story.

For now, that means any woman within arm’s reach is going to keep catching stray accusations of being his new woman.