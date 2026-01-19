Erika Kirk Played an Assassin In a Movie, and Social Media Users Are Shocked

Reading Time: 2 minutes

These days, Erika Kirk is a household name.

In the months since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement, Erika has been on a nonstop press tour — hosting rallies, visiting the White House, and sitting for constant interviews.

But even though she kept a much lower profile during her marriage to Charlie, Erika is no stranger to the spotlight.

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The former beauty queen and college athlete even made an appearance on the Bravo reality show Summer House before she met her husband, and she says there was talk of her joining the cast on a full-time basis.

And like many young people with aspirations of fame and fortune, Erika briefly tried her hand at acting.

It seems that her only surviving project is an unreleased action thriller titled November Renaissance.

And much is being made of the fact that Erika seems to have played an assassin in the movie.

🎥 YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP: Photo of Erika Frantzve on a roof with a sniper rifle from the military assassination movie she starred in. She is quite the actress…. credit to @randomlytiffany https://t.co/kAyfsWAChc pic.twitter.com/IZogvtB42t — Sword Truth (@SwordTruth) January 16, 2026



“YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Photo of Erika Frantzve on a roof with a sniper rifle from the military assassination movie she starred in. She is quite the actress,” the X (formerly Twitter) account Sword of Truth posted, adding:

“Who DIDN’T Erika Frantzve Kirk date? New footage reveals she was in a military assassination movie November Renaissance and allegedly dated one of her co-stars.”

While multiple media outlets have run with these claims, we can’t confirm or deny that Kirk — whose maiden name was Erika Frantzve — starred in such a film.

And we certainly can’t confirm that she dated her co-star (although she was single at the time, so we’re not sure why it would be controversial if she had).

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event where U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected, at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Naturally, Erika has not publicly acknowledged these allegations, and it’s unlikely that she ever will.

Even if they’re true, the claim that she once starred in an unreleased, low-budget thriller is not exactly earth-shattering.

Many have criticized Erika’s behavior in the months since Charlie’s death.

She’s been accused of exploiting her husband’s murder and neglecting her two young children, ages 1 and 3 (and many have pointed out Charlie’s belief that a mother’s place is at home with her kids).

But the fact that she starred in a movie long before she met her husband is hardly relevant to that discussion. And the nature of the film — and her role in it — are even less relevant.