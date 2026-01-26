Donald Trump to Ban Rod Stewart From US Following ‘Draft Dodger’ Remarks: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, 2026 has been full of surprises thus far, but while we’ve learned to expect the unexpected, we still don’t think anyone predicted a feud between Donald Trump and Rod Stewart.

Yes, the rock legend lashed out against the current US president this week.

And this beef between 80-year-old dudes with hairstyles that defy logic could wind up having serious consequences.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after holding a signing ceremony for the â€œBoard of Peaceâ€ at theÂ World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 22, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The trouble began when Stewart posted a video on Instagram in which he lashed out at Trump for diminishing the role of NATO troops in the war with Afghanistan.

Trump said in an interview last week that NATO forces stayed “a little off the front line” during that conflict.

“Hi there. I may just be a humble rock star. I’m also a knight of the realm, and I have my opinions,” Stewart began.

“I was born just after the war [World War II], and have great respect for our armed forces that fought and gave us our freedom,” he continued, adding:

“So, it hurts me badly, deeply, when I read that the draft dodger Trump has criticized our troops in Afghanistan for not being on the front line.

“We lost over 400 of our guys. Think of their parents. Think about it! And Trump calls ’em almost like cowards. It’s unbearable.

“So I’m calling on you, Prime Minister [Keir] Starmer and [Reform UK leader Nigel] Farage. Please, make the draft dodger Trump apologize, please.”

In the comments, Stewart received support from many of his celebrity friends.

“Thank you, Rod for speaking up! It is shocking that anyone would support this man who is currently our president. It makes me sad and sick,” wrote Sheryl Crow.

“Thank you Rod. We are so embarrassed,” Katie Couric commented.

“I’ve loved you always … And now more than ever,” Helen Hunt chimed in.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One while flying in between Ireland and Washington as he returns from the World Economic Forum on January 22, 2026. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Somewhat uncharacteristically, Trump has not yet commented on the situation.

But insiders claim that the president is quietly plotting his revenge.

“The feeling around Trump is that Rod crossed a line and embarrassed him publicly. The talk is about using visa rules to make life difficult and, if possible, stop him touring the States,” one source told Radar Online this week.

“They believe there is enough material in Rod’s own public record to justify extra scrutiny. The aim would be to send a message without Trump having to say anything directly,” another insider added.

Of course, at 81, Rod probably isn’t terribly intimidated by the thought of his touring opportunities being limited.

So the Donald might need to get a bit more creative if he’s hoping to emerge victorious from this spat.

Whatever the case, Stewart has probably been added to the list of Trump’s least favorite musicians.