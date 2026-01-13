Jessica Simpson as The Bachelorette?!? The Singer Responds!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you very likely know by now, Jessica Simpson is single.

The singer and former football player Eric Johnson split last January after a decade of marriage.

But the question these days on the minds of plenty of observers goes something like this:

Is Jessica Simpson single… and ready to mingle… as the lead of The Bachelorette?!?

Jessica Simpson attends the World Premiere of Hulu’s “All’s Fair” at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After separating from Johnson just about a year ago, there’s been some chatter around the Internet that Simpson was in negotiations to join the ABC franchise.

It’s not entirely clear why, of course.

Because Simpson seemingly hasn’t dated anyone since and did star a long time ago on the MTV reality show Newlyweds with Nick Lachey?

Maybe? We guess?

Either way, TMZ caught up to Simpson outside of the airport in Los Angeles this week and asked if she had any interest in being The Bachelorette.

Jessica Simpson attends the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“I have options, I’m good,” the singer replied.

So there we have it.

To their credit, considering they are the parents of three young children, Simpson and Johnson continue to spend a lot of time together.

They took a family vacation together in August, months after Jessica issued a statement that read as follows:

“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Jessica Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

As for The Bachelorette? ABC does seem to be headed into a more famous direction with its leads.

The network announced in September that Taylor Frankie Paul from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will head up the show’s next season.

Here is now ABC teased the new Bachelorette in a press release at that time:

“The 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation.

[Taylor] is the breakout star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following.

As a single mother of three, [Taylor] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.