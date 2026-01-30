Janelle Brown: Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ for Good After Season 20?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Janelle Brown be back?

After Season 20, some fans weren’t sure if TLC would keep the show going.

Sister Wives will return for Season 21.

But after Janelle’s statements about leaving the show, will she be part of it?

We’re getting Season 21, but …

In recent months, Janelle Brown has made multiple social media posts about leaving Sister Wives.

Not an announcement. Not a promise or a threat. Just … touching upon the topic.

“Leaving the show… leaving a marriage… starting over at an age where everyone expects you to have it all figured out,” she penned in one post, as we reported.

Janele continued at the time: “I kept looking at the pieces and thinking something must be wrong with me.”

In another post, she wrote: “After the cameras went away, I realized how much of my identity had been shaped by what people thought they knew and rebuilding after that … honestly it takes time.”

This week, Mykelti Brown and her husband, Tony Padron, were guests on the Growing Up in Polygamy podcast.

With so much uncertainty, she was able to confirm that TLC viewers will be getting a Season 21 of her fractured family’s show.

“There will be guaranteed one more season for sure,” Mykelti dished.

“Beyond more than one,” she admitted. “I have no idea.”

It is possible that TLC doesn’t know, either.

Will Janelle Brown be part of Season 21?

According to Mykelti, who would know, “Janelle will be a part” of Season 21.

However, she stressed that this season has some key differences from seasons past.

“I will say that none of the parents have the same filming schedule that they used to have,” Mykelti cautioned.

“For the last 15-16 years, it’s been two weeks of filming, two weeks off,” she specified.

Mykelti explained: “But this last six months or so, the filming has been very, very miniscule. It’s sporadic. So, the filming has been less.”

“But Janelle will be part of the new season coming out,” Mykelti then emphasized.

How does Janelle feel about that?

Well … that’s a tough question for anyone to answer. Even Janelle herself.

“I think Janelle, some days she’s like, ‘Yes, let’s do five more seasons!’” Mykelti characterized.

She continued: “And sometimes she’s like, ‘I’m done. I just want to focus on my grandbabies.'”

She’s of two minds about staying on the show (and that’s okay)

Mykelti continued to characterize how Janelle’s feelings on reality TV ebb and flow.

“‘I want to focus on Taeda Farms. I want to focus on my life in North Carolina. I want to move on,'” she described.

She reasoned: “So I think she goes back and forth.”

That is very reasonable.

As for fans … as much as they love seeing her, they also want for her to be happy. Janelle’s fans are likely as conflicted as the woman herself.