Janelle Brown Discusses Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ in Emotional Post

Janelle Brown is a former sister wife.

But is she aiming to be a former Sister Wives star, too?

After Sunday’s Sister Wives episode aired, Kody’s ex seemed to drop hints in that direction.

Reality TV burnout is real. Especially when quitting could mean no longer seeing your awful ex.

Is Janelle Brown ‘leaving the show’ or just talking about it?

On Sunday, December 21, Janelle Brown marked the first day of winter by sharing an Instagram quote and reflecting upon what it means to have resolve and to persevere.

“I used to think I’d ‘broken’ at certain points in my life,” she began.

“Leaving the show… leaving a marriage…” Janelle reflected.

She remarked upon “starting over at an age where everyone expects you to have it all figured out.”

Janelle admitted: “I kept looking at the pieces and thinking something must be wrong with me.”

“But now, standing where I am, I can see it differently,” Janelle announced.

“None of those moments were breaking points,” she declared. “They were shedding points.”

Janelle explained: “Old expectations. Old versions of myself.”

She further elaborated: “Old identities that were never really mine.”

Janelle acknowledged: “Shedding feels painful while you’re in it, but on the other side you realize you didn’t lose yourself… you uncovered her.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans are with her

“And if you’re in a season like that too…” Janelle Brown went on.

(Certain more fundamentalist Christian circles use “seasons” to refer to chapters of one’s life)

“If everything feels like it’s falling apart…” she suggested.

Janelle advised: “Just hold on.”

She shared: “Most of the time, it’s actually falling away.”

To be clear, Janelle did not confirm that she was leaving the show.

Rather, it seemed like she discussed the possibility of ending her time on Sister Wives.

It is also possible that she wondered if divorcing Kody would mean the end of the TLC series. Or, at least, her time on it.

However, fans were quick to shower her with encouragement in the comments.

In fact, no small number of them encouraged her to leave the show if that’s what she wants.

What does she mean?

Many people don’t voluntarily leave reality television because it is a direct and indirect means of income.

Yes, Janelle Brown gets a paycheck from TLC. But she also likely benefits indirectly, as her business opportunities — even if she just wants to plug a product for some convenient cash — naturally expand with a reality platform.

However, it isn’t always worth it.

Janelle has her businesses and she’s working on more. Sister Wives is not her sole source of income.

Whatever she decides, it’s clear from the comments that many outspoken fans are with her and cheering her on.