Mickey Lee: Ava Pearl Death Prediction Video Resurfaces After ‘Big Brother’ …

Ava Pearl predicted the tragic death of Mickey Lee.

The video of the prediction, from mere months before Mickey’s December 25 passing, has resurfaced.

Over the years, there have been lighthearted predictions — a Real Housewife accurately nailing how long another’s marriage would last, for example.

This, however, is a grim foretelling of a young woman’s death at 35. Take a look at the Big Brother clip.

On ‘Big Brother’ Season 27, Mickey Lee tearfully talked strategy with a fellow houseguest. (Image Credit: CBS)

Ava Pearl never meant to predict that Mickey Lee would die young

Both Mickey Lee and Ava Pearl appeared on Season 27 of Big Brother.

This particular season ran from July to September of 2025 — ending just three months before Mickey’s death.

In the video clip that has resurfaced on Instagram and beyond, Lee is laughing as she describes Ava reading her palm.

Palmistry, or palm-reading, is a divisive form of divination and often characterized as a pseudoscience. There are many conflicting interpretations of the human palm, and (with respect to people’s spiritual beliefs) none seem to have any real bearing upon a person’s future.

Except that, in this case, Ava’s palm-reading was grimly accurate.

In the clip, Mickey does not sound like someone who feels shaken by the prediction of her premature death.

“She was like, ‘This is the lifeline. Oh, it’s kinda short,’” she tells Ashley about Ava’s remark upon reading her palm.

Mickey laughs.

Ashley does agree that Ava “freaked out” while attempting to read Mickey’s palm.

“Mickey’s like, ‘Does that mean I’m going to die early?’” Ashley describes. “She’s like, ‘Um, you know… let me do Ashley’s.’ And then she reads mine and she’s like, ‘Oo, I see a long life line for you.’”

Mickey Lee attends CBS Atlanta Fest at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on September 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Paramount+)

She will always be part of ‘Big Brother’ history

During Season 27 of Big Brother, Mickey Lee became Head of Household during week four.

She would go on to win a competition in week six.

In week eight, she was nominated alongside Ashley Hollis — who would go on to win the season. Mickey, however, received an eviction.

This meant that Mickey spent 598 days in the house, finishing in tenth place — and was the final houseguest to depart before the jury phase.

This was her first real foray into the spotlight. It would, tragically, be her last.

On Season 27 of ‘Big Brother,’ one houseguest accidentally predicted another’s death. (Image Credit: CBS)

As we previously reported, Mickey’s family revealed her death in a post. She died on December 25, mere months after her time on reality TV came to an end.

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening,” the family statement began.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on ‘Big Brother,’” her family continued.

They wrote: “Where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike.”

The statement concluded: “She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed on and offscreen.”

On ‘Big Brother’ Season 27, Mickey Lee explains her plans for the future to the viewer. (Image Credit: CBS)

We don’t think that Ava Pearl is a seer, folks

Even people who are big fans of divination (be it Tarot cards or something else) in their spiritual or religious practice tend to be leery or even vocally critical of palmistry.

However, there’s no denying that it is downright eerie that a 35-year-old woman was told that her lifeline was “short” just a few months before her death.

As we reported, Mickey Lee died following multiple cardiac arrests. Mickey had been battling the flu. She also was born with a hole in her heart.

We here at THG cannot verify that Ava Pearl possesses mystical powers to divine people’s life expectancies. It seems most likely that this is a tragic coincidence.

Our hearts go out to Mickey’s family and loved ones at this time. There is no good time to lose a loved one, but the holidays can hit particularly hard — at the time, and every year into the future.