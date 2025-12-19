Jana Duggar Displays HUGE Baby Bump as Due Date Looms

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jana Duggar is very pregnant and putting her baby bump on display.

The eldest Duggar daughter is pregnant with her first child.

Now, the countdown to the due date is truly underway.

Jana is sharing selfies — and, some speculate, may have just hinted at a more exact due date.

In her video, Jana Duggar speaks about her predictions about her first child. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jana Duggar is showing off her pregnant body

On Wednesday, December 17, Jana Duggar took to her Instagram to share multiple new looks at her pregnant belly.

She snapped and posted two mirror selfies wearing the same winter ensemble.

One photo shows Jana at an angle.

The other shows her pregnant profile in the mirror.

In both pics, Jana is emphasizing her prominent baby bump with her free hand while the other holds her phone.

In addition to the photos, Jana included a caption in her post.

“The anticipation is building in our home!” she announced excitedly.

Jana added: “Can’t wait to meet this little guy!”

She concluded that text with a blue heart emoji.

Obviously, the “little guy” in question is her future child. She and husband Stephen Wissmann are expecting a son.

In her December 17, 2025 Instagram caption, Jana Duggar shared her excitement with the due date mere weeks away. (Image Credit: Instagram)

A lot of people are interested in her pregnancy journey

Jana Duggar has just shy of 900,000 Instagram followers.

After the long-overdue fall of the Duggar family’s reality TV empire, some have used social media as a lifeline to keep longtime watchers updated on their lives.

For years, Jana’s updates were about her projects, from home improvement to gardening.

Now, followers are paying rapt attention as she keeps them up to speed on her pregnancy journey.

This post is far from the first to showcase her baby bump for fans. And it’s unlikely to be the last.

Back in September, Jana revealed that she was halfway through her pregnancy.

She also confirmed the due date — however broadly — in an August Instagram post announcing that she was expecting.

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” she gushed at the time.

There are 31 days in January.

Has Jana dropped a hint about a more exact due date?

Stephen Wissmann, Jana Duggar, Abbie Burnett, and John David Duggar gathered for a shared sex reveal party. The twins grew up in a fertility cult, so this is a big deal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Some fans on social media are wondering if Jana Duggar sharing her anticipatory mirror selfies on December 17 was no mere coincidence.

(Given her religious beliefs and cultural background, we can safely say that she didn’t pick that date because it’s the start of Saturnalia)

Due dates are educated guesses — because no pregnancy is exactly the same.

But … could Jana’s due date be January 17? If so, she shared that post just one month before she expects to give birth.

It’s an intriguing theory, but probably a bit of a stretch. As we said, Jana has shared baby bump pics before — and likely will again.