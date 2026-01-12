Jackson Duggar: My Family is NOT a Cult, Okay?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jackson Duggar is not exactly the most famous member of his controversial family.

But the 21-year old is now making headlines for defending this family.

While speaking this week to social media influencer Joe Bonham, Duggar surprised the host by saying he once purchased 10 acres in Arkansas for $350,000.

The former reality star was then asked to reveal something else surprising, to which he volunteered the claim that many people assume he grew up in a cult … due to his family’s involvement with the Institute of Basic Life Principles.

On his sister’s podcast, Jackson Duggar gestures while discussing his life. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“A lot of people think we were in a cult, and the key is that we were not in a cult,” Jackson insisted on air.

“Because of a man named Bill Gothard who went around and he shared the gospel and did different things,” Jackson explained of this church’s founder. “But he also did some other things that were kind of off.”

Indeed: In 2014, Gothard stepped down from IBLP after 34 women accused him of sexual harassment and molestation… with some incidents allegedly occurring when the victims were minors.

(It seems relevant to note here that Jackson’s brother, who was raised to believe in the IBLP’s teachings, is also serving time in prison for child sex abuse.)

(Image Credit: YouTube)

“We went to his conferences once or twice a year, we were involved a lot in whatever they did, but we were not a part of everything,” Jackson went on this week of Gothard. “So, a lot of people think we were in a cult, but we grew up with great parents who taught us about the Bible and shared the gospel with us.”

These same parents also told their female kids they could never wear pants… and that they only really exist to procreate… and that men and women can’t even hold hands prior to marriage.

We’re just spitting facts here.

“Amazon Prime actually did a whole documentary on it,” Jackson also said in this interview, referring to the 2023 docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which included an interview with his sister, Jill Duggar.

“People try to give you lies, people try to feed you lies, but the truth, in the end, will win out. And the Holy Spirit of God, who is inside living and can teach us and lead us and guide us into all truth.”

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

For the record, Jinger Duggar Vuolo has basically also alleged she was raised inside of a, you guessed it, cult.

“The teaching I grew up under, it was harmful,” she told People Magazine while promoting her 2023 book, Becoming Free Indeed. “I want to be vulnerable to share my story and hopefully it will help even just one person to be free from this.”

Sadly, that one person may be someone Jinger knows well.

Sounds very much like it may need to be her own sibling.