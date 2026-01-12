Erika Kirk Slammed For ‘Lavish Lifestyle,’ Never-Ending Press Tour 4 Months …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been four months since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at a Utah college.

During that time, his wife, Erika Kirk, has gone from being a virtual unknown to a household name.

To the surprise of many, the widow has embraced the spotlight in the months since her husband’s death, hosting rallies, granting countless interviews, and conducting what many have described as an endless press tour.

Erika Kirk interviews surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

Most recently, Kirk posed with fans and fellow media figures at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 2026 in Atlanta on Saturday.

The appearance — one of dozens Kirk has made in the past month alone — attracted criticism, even from social media users who initially supported her decision to lead a more public life.

“Another glitzy night out at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Erika Kirk front and center, all smiles, celebrating. But… real talk: it’s been just 4 months since Charlie’s tragic death, and those little ones (toddler and preschool age) just lost their dad in the most horrific way.

Where are the kids in these constant outings?” the tweet continued (per the International Business Times).

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, widow of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, speaks during Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona on December 18, 2025. (Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

“Bowl games, events, travel. Seems like they’re rarely (if ever) around. Are they okay? Who’s watching them while mom’s out cheering and networking?

Kirk’s children are just 1 and 3 years old, and many echoed the concern that Erika is off living a “lavish lifestyle” with her newfound fame, rather than being present for her kids.

Hundreds of commenters agreed with the initial tweet, with many accusing Erika of exploiting her husband’s death and neglecting her young children.

“This is so not normal behavior for someone that just lost her husband and the father of her children,” one commenter wrote.

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“I haven’t seen Erika with her kids since Charlie died,” another added.

“It does seem like she’s abandoned them in the most traumatic & terrible time of their lives,” a third chimed in.

Kirk has maintained a near-constant schedule of travel and media events in the months since her husband’s passing, but she has yet to remark on concerns about how her children might be coping with the sudden absence of both parents.

The press tour will likely continue for at least several more weeks, as Erika is currently promoting Charlie’s book Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, which was released posthumously last month.