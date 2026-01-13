Erika Kirk Reps Respond to Claims That She’s Lost Custody of Her Children

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Erika Kirk has been everywhere in the months since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead during a speaking engagement in Utah.

The newly widowed mother of two has hosted rallies, visited the White House, and granted countless interviews.

Some say Erika should focus more on her home life. And thousands are now convinced that her hectic schedule has cost her custody of her children.

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Yes, a rumor that Charlie’s parents have assumed custody is spreading like wildfire across social media at the moment.

“ERIKA KIRK LOST CUSTODY OF HER KIDS,” reads one blunt tweet, accorting to Yahoo! News.

“While Erika Kirk was busy celebrating her husband’s death, custody of her children were transferred to Charlie Kirk’s parents.”

The report seems to have originated from a reliable source — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who discussed the matter during a recent appearance on Patrick Bet-David’s popular “PBD podcast.”

During a discussion about conspiracy theorists who believe that Erika was involved in Charlie’s murder, Luna had this to say:

“I don’t think that she at all had any connection to that. When I see that, it’s like, you’re already victimizing the victim, if that makes sense,” the congresswoman remarked (via Yahoo! News).

“Because at the end of the day, she did lose her husband, she lost her kids. Like, I was just with her at the White House, and she’s, you know — that’s anyone — if that happened to your wife, my husband — like, it’s devastating.”

Luna later issued a statement clarifying that she misspoke during the live interview:

“To clarify: I meant to say the kids lost their dad* PBD podcast is not edited so it was not changed or taken out,” she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Erika has not yet responded to the controversy publicly, but reps for the single mom have dismissed claims that she’s lost custody of her kids.

It’s unclear who has been caring for Erika’s kids as she continues making the media rounds, but it doesn’t look as though the press tour will come to an end anytime soon.

Erika is currently promoting Charlie’s book Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, which was released posthumously last month.

We will have further updates on this story as new information becomes available.