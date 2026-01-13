Colleen Hoover Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Colleen Hoover — the author of such wildly popular novels as It Ends With Us and Regretting You — has shared some distressing news with fans.

In an Instagram post, Hoover revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

She did not disclose which organs were affected, or which stage of cancer she was dealing with.

Colleen Hoover hosts a “Regretting You” Fan Screening at AMC NorthPark 15 on September 26, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Thankfully, there’s also good news to report:

While sharing her diagnosis, Hoover also revealed that she’s almost through with her treatment.

“Second to last day of radiation!” Hoover wrote in an Instagram Story, which also featured a photo of her in a hospital gown.

“I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.oncology but they’ve been great,” Hoover continued, adding:

Colleen Hoover attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

“Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.”

The author obviously wishes to keep the details private, and across social media, fans have respected that wish, while also expressing their hope for a speedy recovery.

Born in Texas in 1979, Hoover self-published her debut novel Slammed in 2012, simply because she wanted something fun for family and friends to read.

To her shock, the book found a massive audience and wound up on the bestsellers list.

In the years since, Hoover has penned dozens of titles in the romance and young adult genres, including It Ends With Us, Verity, Ugly Love.

Colleen Hoover attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Several of her books have been adapted into films, and she’s sold over 20 million copies in total.

Fans can take solace in the knowledge that Hoover’s illness has not slowed her creative output.

“Woman Down releases tonight at midnight! Grab a copy at the link in my Instagram bio. It has been way too long!” reads her most recent Instagram post.

We wish Colleen all the best as she continues along the road to recovery.

And we lookn forward to many more years of addictive page-turners!