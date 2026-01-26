Corey Harrison: ‘Pawn Stars’ Personality Hospitalized Following Motorcycle …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Corey Harrison shared a troubling update with fans on Monday.

The Pawn Stars personality shared a selfie from a hospital bed and revealed that he’s suffered several serious injuries from a recent motorcycle accident.

According to Corey, he had already been hospitalized for three days when he decided to share the news with fans.

Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison arrives at the opening of “Pawn Shop Live!,” a parody of History’s “Pawn Stars” television series, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on January 30, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Pretty messed up but I’m good crash bars are awesome 3 nights in the hospital 11 breaks in my rib cage,” Corey captioned his pics.

“Will do an episode on @theCoreyHarrisonshow sorry Pops looks like I’m missing your wedding.”

Corey also included a photo of his X-rays, and from the way things look, his ribs sustained some serious damage.

This is not the first time that Corey has gotten banged up on a bike.

In 2014, he jumped off of his bike at 40 MPH to avoid a major collision.

He famously decided to attend his own birthday party instead of going to a hospital, only learning later that he had broken his hand.

As TMZ points out, the new situation is especially sad, as this will mark the second time that Corey has missed his father’s wedding.

TV personality Rick Harrison and Corey Harrison attend 2015 A+E Networks Upfront on April 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E)

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner Rick Harrison first married Angie Polushkin in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Corey wasn’t able to attend because he was in Mexico. Now, in an ironic twist, Rick and Angie are headed to Mexico, while Corey will be stuck in the States.

The couple is planning a second wedding in Cancun with hundreds of guests. But sadly, without Corey.

After they exchanged vows on January 3, Rick and Angie stated that they’re “so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife and celebrate with friends and family in Las Vegas, and also at our wedding later this month.”

“It has been such an adventure already, and we are looking forward to all of it,” they added.

TV Personalities Corey Harrison and Austin â€œChumleeâ€ Russell attend the A&E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for A&E Networks)

Rick explained to Fox News that for legal reasons, they “had to get married in the States first.”

The first was a “flashy little wedding,” that would be followed by a larger affair south of the border.

“Literally had a little reception at my bar, and then later we’re going to go to Mexico, where it’s the big thing,” he said.

Well, we guess, that’ll be two Corey-less weddings in a row.

But the important thing is that the younger Harrison focuses on resting up and getting well. We wish him all the best on his road to recovery.