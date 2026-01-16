Tyler Hilton Divorce: One Tree Hill Alum Confirms Split from Wife Megan Park

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s all over for Tyler Hilton and Megan Park.

On Friday, we learned that the One Tree Hill alum and The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress-turned-director Megan Park have ended their marriage after 10 years.

The estranged spouses share son Benny, born in 2024, and daughter Winnie, born in February 2020.

“A Life Update: I’ve never been super comfortable sharing personal information about our family life, but I’ve seen enough speculation online that I thought warranted clarity,” Hilton wrote way of confirmation on Instagram this afternoon.

“Some time ago, Megan and I decided to end our marriage. We continue to make the kids and co-parenting the priority. Thanks for continuing to respect our privacy.”

Park has not yet commented on the development.

Hilton and Park met on the set of 2007’s Charlie Bartlett, eventually sparking a real-life romance and exchanging vows in October 2015.

In the months prior to the pair’s separation, Hilton opened up to Us Weekly about their relationship dynamic.

“People are so weirded out because she was like this Christian, goody two-shoes, ‘I’m a virgin’ on Secret Life. And I was such a raunch dog on One Tree Hill,” Hilton, who portrayed Chris Keller on One Tree Hill, told the tabloid in March 2025, adding:

“They’re like, ‘What? How did these characters end up together?’

“I think people’s minds are blown, but a lot of people don’t know until they see us together. I guess we’ve been more private than I’ve realized.”

Hilton and Park were known to creatively collaborate together, most recently on 2024’s My Old Ass, which Park wrote and directed.

Hilton composed the musical score.

“She’s unbelievable as a director and writer. It’s crazy. The movie kills me. I’ve seen it a thousand times. I’ve read every version of the script, and it still makes me cry. It’s so good,” he previously said of his wife.

We wish both sides of this former couple all the best moving forward.