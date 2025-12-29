Meri Brown Snaps at Kody, Owns Ex-Husband on Latest Sister Wives Episode

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown has clearly found her voice.

On Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, ex-husband Kody sat down across from his former spouse in order to relieve himself of guilt.

As he had done on recent installments of this TLC reality series with Janelle and Christine, the father of 18 felt a need to issue a mea culpa to Meri so that, presumably, he could move all the way on with a clear conscience.

But Meri called Kody out on his selfish bull$hit.

“I want you, more than anything, to just be able to move on,” Kody said in condescending fashion to Meri, who insisted that she has done exactly that.

“The way your friends talk about me, that doesn’t seem like it,” Kody countered. “But I wanted you to be able to do that.”

To her extreme credit, Meri told her ex to “stop right there” and to stop bringing up these alleged friends and what they supposedly said.

“I’m just here to apologize, Meri, not to argue with you,” Kody said.

The thing is, if you’re trying to apologize to someone who doesn’t need it and hasn’t asked for it… is it really an apology? Whose sake is it actually for?

“I’m going to tell you this, Kody. I’m going to tell you,” Meri pushed during their conversation. “You’re not going to shut me down anymore.”

In his confessional, Kody went on to acknowledge his regret about taking a dig at Meri’s friends when he was trying to mend the relationship.

“My first mistake was ever saying that she did anything wrong,” he told viewers. “I don’t need to win an argument and I don’t need validation here. And yet, I’m triggering. And I’m like, ‘Dude, just just stay on point. Just apologize again.’

“It’s hard to hate a person who said I’m sorry 100 times.”

Meri made it evident where she stood in a confessional of her own, however.

“At this point in the conversation, I thought, if this is how this is going to be, I’m not going to continue engaging in this,” she said. “If it gets any more than this, I’m out. I’m going to walk away.”

At the conclusion of last week’s episode, Meri — who has lost A LOT of weight — revealed to pals Jenn and Amber that she was going to be seeing Kody the following day.

When they raised red flags about Kody’s authenticity, Meri echoed the same sentiment.

She said that she lost her trust in him after numerous failed attempts to be civil and after he previously criticized both her and her friends.

“If you go on the attack on me or my best friend, then I will definitely go on the attack back,” Meri said, later explaining her strategy for the one-on-one meeting:

“I’m going to go into this conversation with Kody with very strong boundaries. His energy f-cks with my energy. It just does.”