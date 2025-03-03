Casey Anthony Joins TikTok, Threatens to Give Legal Advice & ‘Advocate’ …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Casey Anthony signed up for TikTok!

Sure, everything else in 2025 is an unending vortex of howling misery. Why not add a universally reviled person joining one of the worst social media apps to the mix?

There’s more to it than the notoriously acquitted individual, whose young daughter’s murderer remains free, simply being on the video platform rather than fading into obscurity.

What has people feeling truly outraged is that Anthony is now branding herself as an “advocate” and apparently plans to offer legal advice.

Gross! Casey Anthony has joined TikTok

On March 1, Casey Anthony took to TikTok.

In a twist that many have found perverse, she stated her intention to “advocate” for her dead daughter, Caylee.

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting,” she announced ominously.

“I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher,” the infamous former mother then characterized herself. And she did not stop there.

“I have been in the legal field since 2011,” Casey Anthony described. That is a very interesting way of phrasing that.

“And in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate,” she explained, “that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.” Yikes.

Casey Anthony made a TikTok account to advertise all of the ‘work’ she is doing on substack to advocate for the LGBTQ community. She needs to go right back to the hole she crawled out of. #justiceforcayleeanthony pic.twitter.com/NsTllKGBw0 — Rose (@901Lulu) March 3, 2025

Some TikTok users might not know who Casey Anthony is (and maybe that’s the point)

“For those of you who don’t know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony,” she announced. “My parents are George and Cindy Anthony.”

Anthony insisted: “This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself.” She wants people to see her in a new light.

“Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity,” she warned. “My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people — to give people tools and resources they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to.”

TikTok’s algorithm, which feeds people videos based upon their previous likes rather than allowing them to simply follow preferred accounts and thus control what they see, seems perfect for Casey Anthony.

The algorithm seems likely to feed her videos to many people. And, given how popular TikTok is among minors, many viewers may be unaware of who she is — or how her daughter died.

TikTok often functions as a disinformation engine, so it will be interesting to see if Casey Anthony is able to use it to successfully build a brand. Well, a new brand. (She also announced a Substack, a writing platform infamous for sharing revenue with Nazis)

Just a reminder

Casey Anthony was acquitted for the murder of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony. Memorably, she has even attempted to lay the blame at the feet of her father.

One thing that sets Anthony apart from many other notorious figures is that she has not attempted to pivot to becoming a right-wing influencer like George Zimmerman or, arguably, Louis C.K. Perhaps that form of grift does not appeal to her.

Remember, Casey Anthony has threatened a comeback before. Many hope that she will simply disappear into obscurity since it seems that she will avoid prison. It looks like she would prefer to be in the spotlight, however.