Brandi Glanville Debuts Post-Disfigurement Face, Thanks Dr. for Glow-Up

Check out the post-disfigurement glow-up!

Since 2024, a facial disfigurement has upended Brandi Glanville’s life.

It was painful. It was embarrassing. And it was also a medical mystery that put her into debt.

Only recently did she receive a diagnosis. And now she’s sporting a new look.

New face, same Brandi?

On Sunday, January 25, the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared some big news.

In an Instagram post, Brandi shared her new look ahead of an upcoming public appearance.

“Thank you Dr. Nicholas Nikolov the amazing CellSound and for preparing me for The Sundance Film festival,” she wrote in the caption.

Brandi expressed that she was “looking forward PBM Princess movie event at Kemo Sabe.”

As you can see, she also included a photo.

In the snap, the 53-year-old Bravolebrity is sporting a fully made up face, including a glossy lip.

Her hair is freshly curled.

Brandi went on to attend the Sundance Film Festival, walking the red carpet before attending a Side Effect May Include special screening.

This look is only a little different from her classic facial appearance.

However, Brandi’s face has appeared radically different over the past couple of years.

This painful saga seems to be over

In July of 2024, Brandi began to develop unexplained facial swelling.

At first, she blamed stress — as that was a stressful time for her, both personally and professionally.

For months, she searched for an explanation.

Brandi needed a diagnosis and a cure.

Instead, she only heard theories — ranging from a parasite to botched cosmetic work — as her face began to wrinkle and sag.

Over the course of trying to combat this medical mystery, Brandi spent a lot of money.

(Healthcare is horrifically expensive in our broken system, and yes, even successful reality TV personalities can fall victim to it)

She lost teeth due to damage from a mysterious leakage that “ate away” at her teeth.

Brandi underwent numerous biopsies. Her life became a long and tragically realistic version episode of House.

Finally, late last year, she received a diagnosis.

Why hasn’t she shared the answer to the medical mystery?

In December 2025, Brandi revealed that she finally knew what was eating her — literally.

However, she has chosen to not share what it was.

Maybe it’s embarrassing. Critics especially have latched onto this theory.

Or maybe it’s a matter of some litigation and she cannot discuss it in public. (Please, always heed your attorney’s advice on these matters)

Now, she’s slowly but surely “coming back to life,” returning to her routine.