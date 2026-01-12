Blake Shelton on Gwen Stefani Divorce Reports: ‘Whose Car is That?’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blake Shelton has seen the photos.

He’s read the reports.

Maybe you’ve seen the same things on the internet.

He and Gwen Stefani have been together for over a decade. Is it over?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive for the 59th Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) on May 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Are the divorce rumors true?

On Saturday, January 10, Blake Shelton co-hosted Country Countdown USA, which is a weekly top-30 chart countdown for the Country music genre.

He opened up about various topics.

One was a rumor that he and Gwen Stefani are considering a divorce.

It’s been a little over 10 years since they, as newly single The Voice coaches, stunned the world with their whirlwind romance.

In 2021, they married. Is it really over?

Over the years, Blake has kept his eye on coverage of his relationship.

“I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up. They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce,'” he remarked.

Blake continued: “And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’”

Many of us have witnessed speculation — and unsubstantiated reports — along these lines.

“Another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store … ‘They’re divorcing,'” he mocked.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 27th Annual Power of Love Gala hosted by Keep Memory Alive on May 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

‘Whose car is that?’

In addition to internet speculation (coupled with untrue reports from less reputable sources), there’s another issue.

The plague of generative AI images isn’t just a nightmare for artists, writers, other workers, and the environment. It’s also a problem for public figures.

“I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real,'” Blake remarked.

“But I know I don’t even own that shirt,” he continued, “or, ‘Whose car is that?’”

When any malicious fraudster can conjure up lifelike photos that he can only dispute because of details that he knows about his own life, it’s not a good sign.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend Blake Shelton’s Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Simply put, it seems like Blake Shelton is warning people to not believe everything that they see on the internet.

That is sound advice.

Generative AI slop is more than a nuisance. Even the companies that have spent recent years stealing art and literature with abandon to train their slop machines have realized that they’ve contaminated the internet — and need clean sources of writing and art on which to train their awful tech.

Some have likened the volume of gen AI slop polluting the internet to asbestos — a generational problem that humanity will spend decades systematically undoing.

For Blake and Gwen, and so many others, being public figures means that people use this garbage to rewrite their lives. And some people — the sorts of people who don’t look into things, don’t actually read the articles — are going to swallow disinformation hook, like, and siker.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures “The Fall Guy” at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

They’re still together

Just for the record, Blake and Gwen are still very much together.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that they shared a kiss to herald the new year.

Gwen even shared it with fans.

In the mean time, we’d recommend checking the sources on any image that you see.

If it’s real, it comes from a legitimate account or news outlet. If it isn’t … you probably saw it on Facebook, or worse, without a listed source.