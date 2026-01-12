The White Lotus Season 4: Location, Cast Details and More!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

WARNING: Stop reading right now if you wish to remain complete un-spoiled when it comes to The White Lotus Season 4.

From everything we can gather, creator Mike White is still penning the scripts for new episodes of this monster HBO hit — but a handful of details have already leaked out.

Where will Season 4 be filmed? Who has joined the cast thus far? What other juicy tidbits and rumors are making the Internet rounds?

Let’s find out…

(HBO)

According to Variety, the anthology series will shoot The White Lotus Season 4 at a 19th-century palace-turned-luxury hotel called the Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur.

This same outlet reports that this establishment — which is set within 32 acres of parasol pines, cypress trees and jasmine — is part of Airelles Collection, a group of five-star hotels owned by Stephane Courbit, who is also the founder and chairman of Banijay Group.

When not being used by a wildly popular television drama, suits at the luxury property run from $3,000 to $8,000 per night… and the hotel includes a spa, beach access by Rolls-Royce transfer, restaurants, sports activities and a children’s camp.

Not shabby, huh?

We can also confirm that Filming of Season 4 will begin at the end of April and continue through the end of October, Variety has also learned. The storyline may have something to do with the Cannes Film Festival, as well.

(Stefano Delia/HBO)

Elsewhere, two cast members have been announced.

The Hunger Games alum Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka– who fronts the band Aly & AJ with her sister Aly Michalka — will take on feature roles, although no character descriptions have been revealed at this time.

To date, three actors have appeared in more than one season: Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid in Seasons 1 and 2; Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda Lindsey in Seasons 1 and 3; and Jon Gries, who has portrayed Greg Hunt in all three seasons.

“I don’t think [I’m coming back], but I don’t know so,” Gries told The Hollywood Reporter after last season ended with Gary’s murderous secret safe for now. “All I can say is, every time I leave, I assume it’s over.”

(Fabio Lovino/HBO)

It’s also worth noting that Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, the Emmy-winning composer behind the White Lotus title themes, will not be back for Season 4, citing creative disagreements with White dating back to the show’s inaugural run.

“It’s kind of weird right now because I announced to the team a few months ago that I was not coming back, that I was leaving,” Tapia de Veer told the New York Times in an interview published April 2.

“I didn’t tell Mike for various reasons; I wanted to tell him just at the end for the shock and whatever.”

On The Howard Stern Show April 8, White called it a “b–ch” move” for Tapia de Veer to air his grievances like that.

We’ll stay out of this feud and will instead just pass along to readers that not only will The White Lotus Season 4 look different, it will sound different, too.