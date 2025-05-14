Rose Vega to ’90 Day Fiance’ Viewers: Sign Up For My OnlyFans!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rose Vega & Big Ed’s 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days story is impossible to forget.

Even if many viewers wish that they could purge some moments from their minds forever.

Rosemarie endured Ed Brown’s outrageous behavior long before he ever turned Liz Woods’ life upside down.

She made the best of a bad situation and created a better life for herself and her son. Now, she’s doing that again — by launching an OnlyFans.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 star Rosemarie Vega is telling her side of the story on YouTube. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Rose Vega is a familiar face to ’90 Day Fiance’ fans

Five years ago, Big Ed Brown flew out to the Philippines to meet up with Rosemarie Vega, a single mom younger than his own daughter who was living in poverty.

(As viewers saw when he moved on with Liz Woods, Ed seems to have a type)

Even before he arrived, he had admitted on camera that he was lying to Rose about his vasectomy and his height. He would go on to repeatedly shame her and leave her confused and humiliated. After she finally dumped him, he outed her as bisexual on international television.

On the 90 Day Fiance; Before The 90 Days Season 4 Tell All special, Big Ed Brown outed Rosemarie Vega as bisexual. Classy guy! (Image Credit: TLC)

It was, in many ways, a miserable experience for Rosemarie. Big Ed was not the man whom she had hoped to find for herself or for her son.

However, she was able to use her 15 minutes of fame to launch a modeling career. Her health visibly improved. 90 Day Fiance fans — with the exception of those hoodwinked by Ed’s usual nonsense — were happy for her.

However, 2024 saw a string of misfortune befall Rose. Her hope is that launching an OnlyFans can set things right.

During 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4, Big Ed Brown had several nasty surprises for Rosemarie Vega. (Image Credit: TLC)

How did she decide to join OnlyFans?

Rose Vega spoke to TMZ about her OnlyFans plans. Her account on the adult media subscription platform should go live on Thursday, May 15.

She spoke about undergoing a recent vaginal rejuvenation treatment, which she says improved her self-confidence. (Real talk, that seems like a medical service endorsement that she did)

Rosemarie says that subscribers will see her travel vlogs, weekly photos, boudoir videos, and “never seen” spicy content.

It also sounds like Rose will be offering personalized voice messages.

She expressed a desire to make fans feel seen with interactive chats. While many popular OnlyFans creators do not personally handle messaging, others absolutely do.

Unfortunately, her reasons for joining are — in part — practical. In 2024, Rose reports that a family member scammed her out of money. She had to sell property just to make ends meet. Her vape shop in Manila also closed after the Philippines passed nationwide regulations on vaping.

On ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days,’ Rosemarie Vega encourages her ex to “please change your behavior.” Famously, he did not. (Image Credit: TLC)

She’s ready for her OnlyFans debut!

Rose has pledged to donate a portion of her first month’s earnings to a local women’s shelter in Manila.

“I’ve grown so much since my days on television. I’m finally comfortable owning my sensuality, my body, and my voice,” she stated. “OnlyFans gives me the freedom to connect with supporters one‑on‑one, on my own terms.”

Does that sound a little rehearsed? Yes. But we wish Rosemarie the best. We just hope that she doesn’t end up having to offer these one-on-one chats to Big Ed.