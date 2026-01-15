Federal Agent Shoots Venezuelan Man In Minneapolis; Multiple Suspects In Custody …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Just one week after an ICE agent killed Renee Good, another federal agent has shot a Minneapolis resident.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the agent was conducting a “targeted traffic stop” when the man, a Venezuelan national, was shot in the leg after he resisted arrest and “violently assaulted” the officer.

The man who was shot is now in police custody, along with two other individuals who were allegedly involved in the altercation.

A federal officer breaks a car window as they begin the process of removing a woman from her vehicle near an area where ICE was operating in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

News of the incident comes courtesy of a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

“In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot,” DHS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer.

“While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.”

ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The post went on to describe a bizarre and chaotic scene that resulted in several arrests:

“As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.

“All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside.

“The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody.”

From there, the post took on an explicitly political tone, as the department lashed out at numerous perceived enemies.

“This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers,” DHS wrote, adding:

US Border Patrol agents stand guard at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

“Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.”

The latest shocking report out of Minneapolis comes on the heels of news that an ICE agent named Jonathan Ross shot Good three times in the head, killing her in broad daylight.

Good’s death ignited a powderkeg, and ICE agents have been clashing with civilians throughout Minnesota’s Twin Cities ever since.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.