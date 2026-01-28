Angelina Jolie Sells Off More Property Amidst Alleged Financial Woes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Angelina Jolie broke?

No. But wealth doesn’t mean unlimited wealth, even for the most successful celebs.

A jarring report says that the sacrifices that Jolie has made for her children have cost her financial opportunities.

Now, she’s selling off property — some of which she’s owned for decades — and preparing for a major change.

Angelina Jolie attends the “Eddington” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Selling one property is just that, but two?

A new report alleges that Jolie is experiencing financial struggles — relatively speaking, at least.

For nearly three decades, she owned an apartment in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

In July of 2025, she quietly sold the property.

The sale has only just become public, RadarOnline reports.

Jolie’s sale price is not public knowledge, but the unit that she has owned since 1997 had an estimated value just shy of $2 million.

Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of “Couture” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Additionally, Jolie is reportedly preparing for another major property sale.

This one is a little closer to home.

She owns a colossal mansion in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles.

The $25 million property is a six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate.

Jolie purchased the home in June of 2017, raising her children in safety amidst her ugly divorce battle with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Prioritizing her children has cost her in more ways than one

These days, almost all of the Jolie-Pitt children (one might as well just call them the Jolie children, at this point) are legal adults.

Vivienne and Knox are 17. That will change in mere months. This July, they will turn 18.

Angelina has reportedly been unable to move overseas due to the miserable custody situation with Pitt.

Once there are no longer any minors in the equation, she will be free of the legal tether preventing her from moving.

It’s unclear where she will move (speculation is varied and, in some cases, wild), but she’ll have plenty of options.

Actress Angelina Jolie poses on the red carpet for the movie “Couture” during the 20th International Rome Film Festival (Festa del Cinema di Roma) in Rome, on October 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rob Shuter wrote on Substack this month about Jolie’s alleged financial issues.

According to a source, the actress is “struggling to keep her lifestyle in Los Angeles.”

The insider acknowledged: “She turned down roles to focus on her family, which is admirable, but it hits the wallet.”

The source explained: “That’s part of why she’s looking abroad – where her money actually stretches.”

To be clear, the insider admitted: “She’s not broke, but she’s not exactly swimming in cash either.”

Angelina Jolie attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony honoring Angelina Jolie during the 40th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This is heartbreaking

The source claimed: “The legal battle with Brad over Miraval has drained her accounts faster than anyone imagined.”

Allegedly, Pitt’s complaint about Jolie selling her stake in Chateau Miraval, a winemaking estate, is that she sold this stake without his permission.

Many believe — correctly or otherwise — that Pitt is merely using this legal battle to punish and exercise control over Jolie beyond the bounds of their divorce and custody war.

Even if this is untrue, it is easy to see why it appears that way.

We cannot verify whether the battle has truly drained Jolie’s finances. But she has only remained in LA because she had no choice but to live near her ex, and we’re sure that a decade of legal fights has been expensive.