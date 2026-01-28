The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 Cast Update: Who’s Outta There?!?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Real Housewives of Orange County is about to make history.

But it will be doing so without a familiar face.

According to multiple sources, Gretchen Rossi will NOT be included in any way on future episodes of this series, which is about to become the first-ever Real Housewives franchise to hit 20 seasons.

Rossi made her dramatic return to show in season 19, this time in a “friend” role… after five seasons as a full-time cast member from 2008 to 2013. She also appeared as a guest during Season 12 in 2017.

(Sami Drasin/Danny Ventrella/Bravo)

No one from Bravo or within Rossi’s camp has yet commented on this report.

Season 20 is scheduled to begin filming soon — with the rest of the Season 19 cast is expected to remain intact, minus Katie Ginella.

She posted on Instagram this month that she had been fired, writing simply:

“After two seasons as a cast member on RHOC, the network has decided to move forward with Season 20 without me. While disappointing, it’s not entirely surprising after seeing how season 19 played out.”

The first Asian American woman to be cast on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Ginella was caught in a multitude of lies during her run; and was also accused of spreading information about the show and the cast to Bravo content creators.

Gretchen Rossi attends the 2025 Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards at City Winery on September 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Aside from Katie and Gretchen, Variety writes that the rest of the season 19 cast is expected to return for the show’s landmark 20th season, including the following women:

Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti.

Yes, Judge will return for Season 20… despite her behavior the previous season:

As Variety reports, she’s been saved because of the storyline potential that comes from reuniting the now-splintered “tres amigas,” which consisted of Judge, Beador and Vicki Gunvalson.

Also returning is OG Housewife Gunvalson, who was presented with an orange by executive producer Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2025 back in November.

Vicki Gunvalson attends WE tv’s LOVE BLOWS Premiere Event at Flamingo Rum Club on August 16, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for WE tv)

“Vicki, would you join us as a Housewife for Season 20?” Andy asked her on stage at The Bravos.

Gunvalson is currently filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, a celebration of 20 years of The Real Housewives franchise.

Other stars include The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice.