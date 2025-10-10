Angelina Jolie Admits to “Painful Events” That Prompted Brad Pitt Divorce

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Angelina Jolie has gone on legal record about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Amid the Oscar winner’s legal battle with Brad Pitt over the sale of her interests in their once-shared French winery Château Miraval, Jolie said that neither she or their six kids have visited the estate since she filed for divorce way back in 2016.

“The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children,” Jolie wrote in a personal declaration submitted to a California court October 9.

“Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period.”

Jolie added:

“To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce.”

Readers might need some context here.

The exes finalized their protracted divorce in December 2024.

However, the pair continue to battle in court over Château Miraval.

Jolie sold her share of the French winery the former couple co-owned to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group in 2021.

Pitt has since sued his ex because he alleges she cannot legally sell her stake in this property without his permission.

In an October 6 filing, the actress referred to the winery as “one of the first major investments” she and Pitt made together during their relationship.

“It was a focal point of our family life,” she wrote. “We were married there, I spent part of my pregnancy there and I brought our twin children home there from the hospital. To have such a sudden break from my home and memories has been hard, and it was especially difficult for the children to have their lives so disrupted.”

Jolie did not delve into the details behind these so-called painful events.

She had previously accused Pitt of getting physical with one of the couple’s children on a private plane ride about 10 years ago, though. There’s been chatter that he choked one son and then struck another when he tried to intervene.

The superstars share Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.

In her court documents over Miraval, Jolie said she and Pitt began “to have on-again, off-again discussions” in early 2017 about him buying her shares in the winery.

Jolie also claims Pitt eventually offered to purchase her shares under the condition that she “agree to an expanded NDA.”

This non-disclosure agreement, Jolie alleges, would “silence” her from speaking about the events leading up to their divorce.

“As the mother of our children, as well as an advocate for victims of violence around the world,” Jolie wrote in her court declaration, “I found his demand extremely painful.”

She added that she did NOT agree to this “coercive demand.”

For his part, Pitt has always denied any allegations of violence against his kids.

But the actor has confessed to a drinking problem and said he needed to wake the f-ck up back in the day based on how it impacted his actions and his life.