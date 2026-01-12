Alix Earle Discloses Mom’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘We Are Gonna Be Taking Care of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Please keep the Earle family in your thoughts.

After revealing that her mother had been in the hospital, TikToker Alix disclosed her mother’s diagnosis.

It’s cancer.

The diagnosis came during Alix’s Dancing With The Stars season. Even so, her mother showed up every week to support her.

Influencer and entrepreneur Alix Earle arrives for the 51st American Music Awards on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Alisa has breast cancer

On Sunday, January 11, Alix took to her Instagram page to reveal her mother’s diagnosis.

The TikTok influencer and recent Dancing With The Stars competitor revealed that her mother, Alisa, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In the video that Alix shared, she and her sister, Ashtin, are in the hospital, visiting their mother.

They’re clearly providing her with moral support. They’re sharing ice cream, doing her hair, and simply holding her hand.

The words “F!ck Cancer” appear across the video clip.

Alix’s video also includes a voiceover.

“Strong women never give up,” the voice says.

The voiceover continues: “We might need a coffee, we might need a good cry, we might need a day in bed but we will always come back stronger.”

Additionally, she penned a caption.

“Go momma! So proud and inspired by you,” Alix expressed. “No challenge you can’t face and come back stronger .. I love you! #breastcancerawareness.”

Alix Earle attends 2025 GQ Men of the Year on November 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Timing can be so cruel

Though she did not win, Alix was a fixture on Season 34 of Dancing With The Stars last year. In fact, she was the runner-up!

As it turns out, Alisa received her cancer diagnosis while her famous daughter was filming.

Alix detailed that she found out mid-season — but that it did not prevent her mother from showering her with in-person support.

“We found out [about] halfway through the season and she still showed up every week,” Alix wrote.

Many doctors might advise someone with cancer to do just that. Unlike some ailments (like heart disease), some cancers respond very well to attitude and optimism. (We know that it sounds fake, but the scientific studies on it are very real)

We did know that Alisa had been in the hospital.

Alix shared as much on January 7, sharing that her mom had undergone an unspecified operation.

“Back home in Jersey, my mom is in the hospital for her operation right now, so I’m going to go see her,” she shared at the time after flying to four different countries in two days.

“I may or may not talk more about this this week,” she cautioned at the time.

Alix continued: “I just want to see how everything goes and, first of all, just be there for her.”

Ashtin Earle and Alix Earle attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

‘We are gonna be taking care of her’

“It’s also something that, during my travels, I had a few cries,” Alix admitted at the time.

“But her boyfriend and my sister have been with her this morning,” she shared.

“So, we’re gonna pick her up tomorrow morning from the hospital,” Alix revealed, “because we are gonna be taking care of her.”

Now, she has shared her mother’s diagnosis, ending the speculation.

We of course wish Alisa a full and speedy recovery.