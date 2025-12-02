Is Scarlett Johansson Pregnant? Get To Know Her 2 Kids With Colin Jost

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Scarlett Johansson is much more than a Tony-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress. She’s also a loving mom to two beautiful children.

Scarlett is beloved for her performance as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s also appeared in many classic films, including Lost in Translation, Her, and Marriage Story.

Scarlett usually keeps her personal life as private as she can, but she has opened up about a few relationships over the years. She’s been married to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost since 2020, and she’s appeared alongside him on the sketch show.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail /Warner Brothers Discovery Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery)

While Scarlett is most known for her movie roles, she made a cameo on last year's SNL 50 special.

Keep on reading to learn more about Scarlett’s children and whether she’s expecting another child anytime soon.

Is Scarlett Johansson Pregnant?

No, there is no evidence to suggest that Scarlett might be pregnant.

The last time that the Black Widow star was expecting a child was in 2021 when she and Colin were expecting their son.

Scarlett Johansson arrives for The Albies hosted by the Clooney Foundation at the New York Public Library in New York City on September 28, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Scarlett did open up about why she was very private about her pregnancy in a 2022 Vanity Fair interview. “I’ve been so protective of both pregnancies, not wanting to feel scrutinized in the public eye,” she said.

“I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative,” she continued.

How Many Kids Does Scarlett Johansson Have?

Scarlett has been married thrice, and she has two children. Her first child was a daughter Rose Dorothy. She gave birth to her in 2014. She shares her daughter with her second husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Scarlett and Romain started dating in 2012, and they got married in October 2014. They separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2017.

That May, Scarlett began dating Colin Jost. She tied the knot with the “Weekend Update” host in October 2020. The pair welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021.

In a 2022 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Marriage Story star noted that both kids share a connection in their names, because they’re “both flowers.”

“Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow,” she said.

Was Scarlett Johansson Pregnant While Filming?

When Scarlett was expecting her first child, she was in the thick of filming Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. When news broke, director Joss Whedon was asked about how they would film around her pregnancy.

“We didn’t trim any scenes. We’re like, ‘We’ll make it work,'” Joss told Entertainment Weekly, via E! News.

With modern special effects, it was very easy to conceal Scarlett’s pregnancy in the second Avengers film.

Three stunt women appeared in action scenes, and they wore face maps to have the actress’s face added over theirs in post.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shortly after Scarlett welcomed her son Cosmo, she jetted off to film Asteroid City. She, Colin, and their newborn flew to Spain to work on the project, she revealed in a Sunday Sitdown interview, via Today.

“I got to bring my infant baby to the table. And he could be held by Adrien Brody and Willem Dafoe and Bryan Cranston, and everybody else,” she said.

The Lost In Translation star joked that her son would have excellent stories, because “His earliest babysitters [were] all Academy Award winners.”

Even though Scarlett is an exciting actress to see and work with, she said that Cosmo stole the show on set. “People were excited to see the baby, not me. They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s you. Where’s baby?'” she told People.