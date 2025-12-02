Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Lethal Threats, Covering Up Will’s Same-Sex Affairs …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jada Pinkett Smith is facing a $3 million lawsuit.

A man claiming to be the former close friend of husband Will Smith alleges that she threatened him with physical harm.

He also accuses her of inflicting “emotional distress” when she debunked rumors that Will had ever had sex with men.

This is a lot. Did Jada threaten to gun down a guy if he didn’t STFU about her man?

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Who is suing Jada Pinkett Smith, and why?

Bilaal Salaam filed a lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith on November 7.

He alleges that he was her husband’s “best friend for nearly 40 years.”

According to his filing, Jada confronted him at Will’s September 25, 2021 birthday party.

Salaam alleges that, at the Regency Calabasas Common event, Jada stormed up to him with an entourage to back her up.

This, he claims, is when she threatened him with bodily harm.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“While in the lobby, Jada Pinkett Smith approached Plaintiff with approximately seven members of her entourage,” the filing claims.

Salaam’s lawsuit alleges that Jada “became verbally aggressive, and threatened Plaintiff by stating that if he continued ‘telling her personal business,’ he would ‘end up missing or catch a bullet.'”

The filing goes on to claim that Jada threatened him “and demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ‘or else.’”

Apparently, he did not. Not even when an associate (he says) followed him to his vehicle, continuing to espouse verbal threats.

Salaam alleges that “a retaliatory campaign” later launched against him because he did not assist with crisis management following Will Smith and Chris Rock’s interaction at the 2022 Oscars.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar party at Debbie Allen Dance Academy on November 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

How does Will factor into all of this?

According to the filing, Salaam refused to perform tasks that he “believed were illegal, unethical, or morally compromising.”

However, he is also suing Jada Pinkett Smith for “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The reason is eye-catching — it is because she told TMZ that she has never seen Will Smith engage in any sexual or intimate behavior with men.

“This was a false denial,” Salaam insists in his filing, “as Plaintiff had already released a viral video showing Will Smith groping Alfonso Ribeiro (including his penis, nipple, and buttocks) in front of Defendant and her children, who were visibly present.”

Just for the record, Ribeiro has never commented on this claim. Straight men jokingly touching — or appearing to touch — each other is commonplace in American culture, from sports teams to parties. Most would not reasonably construe these interactions as sexual.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

According to Salaam, Jada’s allegedly “false denial” was part of a campaign to discredit him.

His filing accuses this as being an effort to present all of his claims about Will as “inaccurate, delusional, or fabricated.”

Salaam complains that this had the result of “causing severe public ridicule and loss of credibility.”

Previously, he had planned to release a memoir.

He alleges that a manager threatened him — on Jada’s behalf — to “work something out” before he became “physically hurt.”

In this image released on October 17th, Jada Pinkett Smith visits the SiriusXM Studios on October 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Can Salaam prove his shocking claims?

All told, Bilaal Salaam complains that Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly destroyed his reputation, caused his health to deteriorate, and inflicted financial losses and emotional trauma upon him.

He accuses the actress of “malicious, intentional, and reckless conduct.”

By the way, this comes just a couple of years after Salaam claimed that he had caught Will having sex with fellow actor Duane Martin.

There is no evidence that anything of the sort actually happened. Which does not mean that it did not, just that Salaam seems to be the only person who believes that it did.

Anyway, that lawsuit sounds like a real mess! We wonder what evidence Salaam plans to bring forward of his allegations!